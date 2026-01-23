Nicola Peltz savagely called out by exes’ sister who ruthlessly brands her as fame hungry

A Hadid sibling, namely Alana Hadid, is weighing in on the Beckham drama, years after her little brother, Anwar, dated Nicola Peltz for several years. She’s called Nicola “fame-hungry” and even said she “doesn’t want privacy,” having met Nicola in her younger years.

Brooklyn Beckham shocked the entire world when he released a lengthy statement, calling his mum Victoria “evil” and essentially sharing his loyalty to his wife. Before meeting Brooklyn, Nicola dated Anwar, from 2016 to 2018, and now Anwar’s sister is having her say.

Alana claims Nicola has wanted to be famous for 10 years, when she randomly replied to photographer Eli Rezkallah’s comment reading: “Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family’s dirty laundry with “all we want is privacy” is all I need to know’.”

The Hadid sister, whose entire family are said to have had issues with Nicola both during and after the romance, which is based on speculation from fans, replied to Eli: “Right and that girl doesn’t want privacy she’s been trying to be famous for a decade.”

A post on X has been going viral, which claims that “Brooklyn Beckham’s wife previously dated Anwar Hadid, and he also stopped talking to his parents. However, Yolanda denied this. In one interview, Nicola said of Anwar: ‘Honestly, he is an angel. He’s an amazing person.”

“He comes from such an amazing family. Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They’re feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing,” Nicola added, and sources close to Nicola claim there’s no bad blood between her and the Hadids.

Sources claim that her unfollowing the Hadid family was a natural thing to do when a relationship ends. But fans claimed Nicola caused tension in the Hadid home after Anwar allegedly stopped talking to his parents, and Alana’s comment wasn’t exactly the kindest.

Reality Shrine has contacted Nicola Peltz for comment.

