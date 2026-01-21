We compared the net worth of Nicola Peltz’s ex Anwar Hadid to Brooklyn Beckham’s

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has come under heat after her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, shared a statement on his side of family drama. Everyone’s been looking into his wife’s past, such as her old relationship with Anwar Hadid, whose net worth is lower than Brooklyn’s.

Anwar’s net worth is a whopping $4 million, while Brooklyn’s is significantly bigger, at $10 million. They’re both from famous families, with Nicola’s father a billionaire investor, so being surrounded by luxury and a lot of pound signs is nothing new to her!

Nicola’s ex, Anwar, who she dated from 2016 to 2018, is a model and fashion designer, as well as a musician with his band HowVanish, and co-founder of the leather goods brand OBSIDIAN. Brooklyn, on the other hand, launched his own hot sauce, Cloud 23, in 2024.

After growing into The Beckhams, Brooklyn seemed to just want a normal life. He became a barista earning just over £2 an hour at a London cafe, before moving into photography and cooking. In 2017, his photography book, What I See, was published.

He told Variety that when it came to photography, he said: “I really enjoyed it for a couple of years,” and added that, “I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies.”

“I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking,” he continued. Brooklyn is always showing off his delicious dishes on Instagram, which has led to preparing food on television for Hoda Kotb and James Corden.

Anwar’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, has an estimated $45 million net worth, as the parent of very successful models. Gigi Hadid is worth an estimated $29 million, while Bella Hadid is worth a little less, at $25 million, making them two of the highest-paid models out there.

