Single’s Inferno’s Samuel Lee addresses cheating claims before deleting social media entirely

Single’s Inferno season five is barely out, and Samuel Lee (also known as Lee Sung Hun) is already at the centre of a messy online rumour cycle.

People who recognised him from his influencer era have been connecting dots fast, from old relationship chatter to sudden social media changes, and the timeline is what’s keeping everyone glued.

The biggest claim doing the rounds, you ask? It’s that he cheated on his girlfriend. Samuel, for his part, says the story being told about him isn’t true, and then he vanished from socials right after.

People are convinced Samuel dated Hena

A big chunk of the buzz links Samuel to creator Hena Yang (@hena.yng). Koreaboo reports that the two “publicly dated,” and notes that Hena has since removed videos featuring him, which, understandably, sent comment sections into overdrive.

From there, the internet did what it always does best. The speculation escalated into accusations.

On Reddit, posters claim he cheated during that relationship and describe alleged DMs and “receipts” that were supposedly shared with Hena. But, these are unverified user claims, not confirmed evidence.

Samuel Lee’s alleged statement and social media deletion

Now to the part that made everyone go: “Wait… huh?” Samuel reportedly changed his Instagram handle from @ssamuellee to @snhgnl after the first Single’s Inferno episodes dropped, then deleted the account entirely on January 21, 2026, after posting a statement addressing the situation.

Screenshots circulating show a statement where he says: “I’ve never been involved in infidelity,” calling the allegations “false” and mentioning “legal proceedings” related to defamation. He also addresses a separate mini-rumour. An influencer named FlawlessKevin allegedly said she went on a date with him, but Samuel’s version is that it was dinner as friends, and he’s frustrated he was used for content.

Koreaboo adds that other people online have claimed they matched with him on dating apps, and that producers haven’t publicly responded to the allegations.

