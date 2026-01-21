There’s new drama kicking off, so why did Bobby Berk quit Queer Eye again?

There’s a fresh new batch of Queer Eye drama brewing between Karamo and his co-stars, and it’s all reminding me of everything that went down with Bobby Berk.

It seems like old history now, so let’s have a look at what exactly went down between Bobby Berk and the rest of the Queer Eye cast.

Bobby announced his departure from Queer Eye after six years and unfollowed co-stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Berk (@bobby)



Bobby Berk announced his departure from Queer Eye in an Instagram post just over two years ago, writing: “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one.”

Immediately after his announcement, he proceeded to unfollow both Tan France and Antoni Porowski on Instagram. Rumours of a feud between Bobby Berk and the rest of the Queer Eye cast members started swirling after people noticed Tan was the only member of the Fab Five who didn’t comment on his leaving post. Yikes.

It was then claimed that Bobby had been ‘asked to leave’ the show following problems with the rest of the cast

A source claimed that Bobby Berk was actually “asked to leave” Queer Eye after issues with the rest of the cast, which resulted in them “resenting him.”

The source said: “There were many challenges with scheduling and there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show. The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

Tan France then also unfollowed Bobby Berk after he publicly snubbed him

Tan is thought to have unfollowed Bobby after he posted a season eight Queer Eye announcement and didn’t tag Tan. Bobby tagged everyone else in the Queer Eye cast, only tagging Tan once the post had been up for a few hours.

When Bobby did eventually tag him, he didn’t tag his main account but his secondary account called @shaded, which Tan hasn’t posted to in over three years. Shady stuff.

Bobby then confirmed he and Tan had a ‘situation’ and addressed their feud

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Bobby confirmed that he and Tan had “a situation” and were involved in a feud, although it wasn’t “to do with the show.”

He explained: “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation — and that’s between Tan and I — and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

He continued: Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.

“I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob and the kids. I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound.”

He also revealed the real reason why he left Queer Eye

Bobby Berk explained the real reason why he decided to quit Queer Eye and clarified that it wasn’t to do with his drama with Tan. He explained that he and the rest of the Queer Eye cast were ready for the show to end when their seven-season contract ended in 2022.

Whilst Netflix offered them an additional four-season contract for Queer Eye, Bobby assumed that his costars would not renew the contract. He said: “We’d just assumed that the show wouldn’t come back if we all didn’t come back. I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it.

“We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on — that’s why I left,” he said.

Bobby then reignited his drama with the cast one year later following news of the shows final season

Bobby had previously announced the news of his new HGTV show, which he coincidentally revealed immediately after the announcement that Queer Eye had come to an end after ten seasons.

Bobby Berk revealed that the suspicious timing of his announcement resulted in some backlash from his Queer Eye co-stars, who felt he’d disrespected them.

He revealed what co-star Karomo Brown said about the whole thing, telling People: “Karamo was like, ‘Girl, the day after?’ “I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I promise you it was already planned.’

“Show announcements don’t happen on a whim. I swear on my mother’s life, my show announcement date was set.”

He added that others asked him why he couldn’t have “just waited” with Bobby calling out Netflix for not giving him a “heads up” about the news of Queer Eye’s cancellation.

He explained: “I mean, I was on the show for [eight] seasons, but yeah, it’s fine.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.