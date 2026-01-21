Single’s Inferno star Kim Go-eun was rumoured to be dating G-Dragon, so what happened?

Single’s Inferno star Kim Go-eun was rumoured to be dating musician G-Dragon two years ago, and she’s now ready to find love on Netflix. Basically, dating speculation all began when they were spotted in photos together, and hanging with the same friendship group.

However, they were never actually dating. G-Dragon shut down the rumours, with his agency revealing, “She is merely a close acquaintance with overlapping mutual friends.” Kim’s agency also denied the speculation, after they appeared together at a PSG match.

Despite the denial, Kim, who was Miss Korea in 2022, is reportedly involved in G-Dragon’s upcoming variety show, GD and Friends, bringing the topic back into the spotlight. And of course, Single’s Inferno has raised suspicion over her past alleged romances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ggonekim

“I’ve continuously been in relationships, and I’m not used to the current void,” she confessed on the show, where viewers immediately recognised her. “If I meet someone on Single’s Inferno who can shoot an arrow into my heart, I want to eliminate this emptiness.”

Out of all her features, Kim revealed she likes her nose the most and said: “I may look cat-like, but I have a dog-like personality. I might seem a bit sharp at first, but once you get to know me, you’ll find I’m actually really charming and warm-hearted.

They appeared on a programme called Good Day together in 2025. G-Dragon has denied all of the dating rumours he’s been hit with in the past, such as Taeyeon. One Reddit user said: “GD has had a dating rumour every 3-5 business days for over a decade.”

He’s been linked to TWICE’s Sana and recurring rumours with former After School member Lee Joo-yeon, but denied all of them. For Kim, her most confirmed past relationship was with veteran actor Shin Ha-kyun, who she dated for eight months from 2016 to 2017.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.