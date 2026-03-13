Married people share real-life accounts of getting approached to apply for Love Is Blind

Multiple people are sharing apparent real-life accounts of when they were approached to apply for Love Is Blind, even though they’re already married. A lot of them are claiming they were reached out to via LinkedIn, and that the messages didn’t stop at, “I’m married.”

One person claimed: “They messaged me on instagram when they were recruiting for Seattle… I’m married though so LOL. When I told them that then they asked me if I could send them profiles for any single friends and a couple of them made it fairly far in the process.”

Another wrote: “My coworker’s husband (who is gay) got recruited for the show twice! First when they were living in DC, before they got married, producers reached out to him and he was like “no, I’m gay and in a relationship”. Then they tried to recruit him again!”

Love is Blind is crazy because the women will be gorgeous, have a masters, own 6 properties, & be multilingual, and her fiancés last relationship was when he was 15 & he acts like she’s repulsive — Hannah Kirk ♍︎ (@FilthyHan) November 4, 2022

They added: “It’s like nope, he’s still gay, and also now married. As a side note, my coworker thought it was hilarious and was mad his husband didn’t try to get on the show, lol.” Someone else said: “My husband got a LinkedIn message for an Austin season.”

“We’ve been married 10 years haha. We do live in Austin though. But yeah, they’re just mass messaging people,” wrote a viewer. And another guy was gutted he couldn’t be his wife’s secret family, writing: “Yeah, my wife got contacted on linkedIn for a previous season.”

He joked: “I think that’s a pretty common place they look. I was bummed she declined. I wanted to be the secret family!” As for those getting approached, it’s common knowledge only women tend to apply, and there’s a real shortage of men applying on their own accord.

Reality Shrine has contacted Kinetic Content and Netflix for comment.

