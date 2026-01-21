He’s already the joker of the group, so who is Kim Jae Jin from Single’s Inferno season five?

The second Kim Jae Jin walked onto Single’s Inferno, the vibe shifted.

You know that contestant who doesn’t even try to be the main character… and somehow becomes the main character anyway? That’s him. He’s got this cool, slightly mischievous energy that makes the others relax.

But don’t be fooled by the playful first impression… there’s real talent and discipline behind the jokes. So, who is he really, and why is everyone talking about him after episode one?

Jae Jin is a professional dancer

Kim Jae Jin is a professional dancer, and he studied contemporary dance. If he feels familiar, it’s because he’s not totally new to being on camera, people have clocked him from Stage Fighter (2024), where he appeared as a contemporary dancer.

Now it all makes sense. The posture, the confidence, the way he carries himself like he’s always half-performing… but in a charming way, not a try-hard way!

On the show, he also shares that he was born in 1998. So while he’s giving cheeky little-bro energy at times, he’s actually got that grown-up “I know who I am” steadiness underneath.

He’s the joker of the group

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김재진 (@jae________jin)

Okay, now the fun bit. Early episodes paint Jae Jin as the resident mood-maker, someone who can cut tension with a random line, or make a moment feel less awkward just by being… unserious. He earns the title of “the joker of the group,” pretty much right away, as we see him circle around the fire pit and crack jokes about paninis on his first date.

People noticed it instantly, too. In Reddit episode discussion threads, people keep mentioning that he’s hilarious, even if a few are still deciding whether his “oddball” energy is pure comedy or a little strategic reality TV performance.

And it’s not like the humour is costing him romantically, he gets a ton of attention right away, including strong interest during the first Paradise picks. Being funny on this show is basically a superpower, because everyone else is busy trying to look mysterious while grilling sweet potatoes.

Is Kim Jae Jin on Instagram?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김재진 (@jae________jin)

Yes. If you want to keep up with him off-island, his Instagram is @jae________jin.

You’ll see dance-world content and glimpses of some impressive projects with the likes of Calvin Clein and more.

At the time of writing, Single’s Inferno star Jae Jin has 13.5k followers!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.