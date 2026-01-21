Here’s the full rundown of the drama erupting between Karamo Brown and the Queer Eye cast

There’s a new batch of serious Queer Eye drama happening between Karamo Brown and his co-stars, and it’s getting very heated very quickly.

So, let’s see exactly what’s been going on for things to have gotten so bad.

One week before the new season premiered, Karamo unfollowed and reportedly blocked three cast members

The Queer Eye drama started when a Reddit sleuth spotted that Karamo Brown no longer follows Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, or Antoni Porowski, despite previously following them on the platform.

And it does seem like these three have been singled out, as he does still follow Jeremiah Brent and Bobby Berk.

Bobby also unfollowed Tan and Antoni almost immediately after announcing his departure from the show last year, so could this be Karamo’s way of signaling he’s on Bobby’s side amid the lingering drama from his departure?

And it seems the drama runs even more deep than it first appears, as someone else on Reddit pointed out that none of them are doing joint press interviews for the new season, which is a huge departure from previous seasons.

Another added: “It’s likely that Karamo blocked JVN, Tan and Antoni. There’s no trace of them at all in his IG. Unfollowing doesn’t erase old comments and likes but blocking does. Karamo’s IG has been scrubbed of all traces of the three.”

Karamo then skipped a joint press interview over fears of ‘getting bullied’ by his co-stars

Karamo Brown shockingly pulled out of a live Queer Eye cast interview with his co-stars.

The news of his absence was revealed by Gayle King, who shared that Karamo Brown had decided to withdraw from the interview over fears of “being bullied.”

Gayle explained: “I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade. Which is to focus on and to protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can’t be there today.”

She added that Karamo’s assistant had explained that “he’s worried about being bullied.”

He then shockingly admitted he’s felt ’emotionally and mentally abused for years’

Karamo personally saying in the video that he’s “has felt mentally and emotionally abused for years,” and was advised by his therapist “to protect himself and his peace by not attending.”

He continued: “Just like the themes of this season, I’m modeling what I believe is most important, which I want to remind you all, love yourselves and protect yourselves. That’s why I’m here at home and not there.”

Despite his clear drama with the rest of his cast members, he encouraged viewers to still watch the new season, adding: “The crew worked on it and did an amazing job. I want to shout out to the crew. I want to shout out to the fans. I want to shout out to the executives at Netflix.”

His co-stars reacted to his statement live on air, admitting they were ‘surprised’ to hear his claims

Antoni commented: “I think, definitely a little surprised, but at the same time, look, we’re so sorry that he’s not here.

“We fully support, I think as a collective unit, him taking care of himself and I think to echo what he’s saying, we’re here to honor the legacy of a decade, which is so wild to think about and all the heroes we’ve helped. And to just really put a spotlight on the incredible heroes we have this season in D.C.”

Tan France added that Queer Eye “was never about us” and is “so proud” of the work everyone has done on the show.

Jonathan Van Ness commented: “It is so difficult — I think both of you can identify — when you’re on a show and you’re just relentlessly working, it is so difficult to center what you need and how to take care of yourself.

“And he’s been teaching people how to take care of themselves on Queer Eye for almost 10 years. And I’m actually so proud of him for centering what he needs to do and taking care of himself.

“It’s not easy and that’s not an easy statement to make and I’m really proud of him for doing that. Obviously, we wish that he was here, but I am really proud of him for doing what he needs to do for what’s best for himself.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Netflix for comment.

