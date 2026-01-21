He’s got a famous ex apparently, so let’s meet Lee Sung Hun aka Samuel Lee from Single’s Inferno

If you’ve started Single’s Inferno season five, you’ve probably clocked Lee Sung Hun (who also goes by Samuel Lee) as soon as he walks in.

He’s giving soft-boy visuals, but with that “I’m low-key intimidating” vibe.

And yes, there’s already chatter off the island too, because fans recognised him from his pre-show life (including a very public relationship). But before we spiral into the tea, let’s get grounded in what we actually know so far: where he’s based, what he does, and why the internet can’t stop connecting the dots.

Samuel Lee lives in New York

Samuel (Lee Sung Hun) is introduced as a singleton currently living in New York City, and the show even leans into his bilingual charm… people tell him he sounds “cute” in Korean, but more direct when he switches to English.

That contrast is honestly peak “New York gyopo energy,” and it makes him stand out fast in the villa dynamics.

Off-show, this NYC detail is consistent with the way he’s discussed online, people basically describe him as New York-based and career-focused, which tracks with the confident, “I know my lane” energy he brings into his introductions.

He’s very successful

Okay, let’s talk about the part he clearly wants you to notice: the man is smart-smart.

On the show, he straight-up describes himself as successful and confident in his field.

Outside the show, Samuel’s LinkedIn profile showcases his highly competitive tech-to-trading track, think: big-name engineering experience followed by quantitative trading at a proprietary firm.

A people-search mirror of his professional history lists companies like Google, Snowflake, Amazon, and Accenture, plus ties to Jump Trading Group, and education at UC Berkeley.

And Redditors who claim they knew him in college back this up with the “he’s extremely intelligent” lore and competitive programming vibes.

Who is Lee Sung Hun’s ex?

Now onto Samuel’s reported “famous ex.”

According to Koreaboo, Samuel previously publicly dated influencer Hena Yang (known online as @hena.yng), who has a massive following.

The same report says folks started bringing up allegations that he cheated during that relationship and that Samuel posted a statement denying the infidelity claims.

You’ll also see the ex connection repeated in Reddit threads, where commenters swap timelines and “I heard…” anecdotes.

Take that for what it is: internet talk, not confirmed fact. What is verifiable right now is that he’s being linked to Hena Yang widely, and he has publicly denied cheating allegations, per Koreaboo’s recap.

