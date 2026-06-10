He’s making a cameo on In the City, so who is Dustin Lynch?

Hold onto your cowboy hats because country singer Dustin Lynch has a fun cameo on In the City. Close friends with Lindsay Hubbard, Dustin is appearing on a drama-filled episode of In the City. But who even is Dustin Lynch and how is he friends with Lindsay?

Who is Dustin Lynch?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch)

Dustin Lynch is a 41 year old country singer-songwriter originally from Tullahoma, Tennessee. Signed to Broken Bow Records since 2010, he’s released six albums and 10 number-one singles, including hits like “Small Town Boy,” “Cowboys and Angels,” and “Chevrolet.”

In 2018 he became an official member of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry. For non-country music fans, it’s the longest-running live radio broadcast in U.S. history and serves as the ultimate marker of achievement for country musicians. Basically he’s a big deal.

How do he and Lindsay Hubbard know each other?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Hubbard (@lindshubbs)

Dustin lives in Nashville and Lindsay has her iconic rental property ‘Hubb House’ there. Iconic, right? While she doesn’t live in Nashville full-time, they run in the same social circles. The two have been linked for years, even sparking consistent speculation and whether their friendship was ever something more.

Dating rumours first ignited in November 2023, around three months after Hubbard’s ex-fiancé and Summer House co-star Carl Radke called off their wedding. The timing, combined with their Nashville proximity and shared friend group, sent fans into a frenzy.

What’s his cameo in In the City?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch)

“It was perfect timing, because I was up there and Linds and I have been trying to get together and hang out for a long time, Dustin told US Weekly on June 4. Coincidentally, he was going to be in New York City the same time as filming, “so it was perfect timing,” she said.

“It was so much fun, and he’s such a natural on reality television,” Lindsay commented. Dustin noted that the fun was interrupted a few times by cast drama, and that a “big bombshell” dropped earlier that day. What that shocking bombshell is? We don’t know as it will all be revealed on the episode.

While Dustin admitted that he was nervous to be on TV because it’s “not his thing,” Lindsay quickly shut that down saying, “What I can tell you is Dustin Lynch is a natural on reality television. I was shocked.”

Despite the drama and the nerves, Dustin “had a blast.” “In fact, the next day I was telling my team, I was like, ‘This is addicting.’ It really is,” he shared. When Lindsay asked him if he would be up for doing it again, he answered with an enthusiastic “yeah, absolutely.” Who knows, maybe we haven’t seen the last of Dustin.

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