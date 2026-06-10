Olivia Plath claims Kim Plath thought she’d be ‘given breast cancer’ from daughter-in-law

Olivia Plath just made a video absolutely slamming her former mother-in-law Kim Plath‘s video, claiming that she would “pray she doesn’t give her breast cancer” in a wild new turn of events. They’ve never got along, even when she was married to Ethan Plath.

Basically, Kim made a video talking about the hate she receives online, and Olivia has now come out with farfetched claims. Kim said: “I know a lot of you don’t like me, I really don’t care. If you don’t like someone, you don’t need to comment. Just move on.”

She also said it “really reflects poorly on the person that’s doing it” and that it’s “not helpful to stew in negativity.” In response, Olivia said: “I cannot believe what I just heard, this is the same lady who disapproved of every single thing about my life, and disliked me so much.”

In the video posted to Facebook, Kim is seemingly talking about the Brown family on Alaskan Bush People, who are going through the grief of losing their brother, Matt Brown. Olivia is now claiming: “This is the same lady that said I was going to give her breast cancer.”

“This lady who judged me so much when I was 20 years old, and she’s in her forties, for wanting to be my own pilot, that when I lived different to her, she would tell any church that would listen, I would be sitting on the pew while she sobbed on the stage,” Olivia added.

Olivia claimed Kim would say she’s “going to get breast cancer because of her daughter-in-law” and “told everybody breast cancer is caused by stress and grief and I was the one causing it. Any time she’d guilt me, she’d say, ‘You’re going to give me breast cancer.'”

Reality Shrine has contacted Kim Plath for comment.

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