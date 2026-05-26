Ethan Plath spotted with mystery woman after ex-girlfriend Teegan confirmed new relationship

Ethan Plath was spotted enjoying a sports game with a mystery blonde girl, and people don’t think it’s his ex-girlfriend Teegan Nichols, or any of his sisters from Welcome to Plathville. It’s the first we’ve seen of him since his ex confirmed she’s in a new relationship.

He was at the Memorial Day Brewer’s Game over the weekend, with a girl who had curls in her hair. This is proof Ethan is still in Wisconsin, just days after someone else spotted him at Walmart in the same area, and people think he’s now on a date.

The picture has come out just days after Teegan revealed she has a new boyfriend. The mystery man, who is rumoured to be called Shawn Forlenza, is in her last few pics, and people are convinced she was already with him while filming Welcome to Plathville.

On the latest season, Teegan talks about how she’s no longer with Ethan, even after he drove to try and win her back. Rumour has it that she was contractually obliged to be on the TLC show, with one person writing, “I think that’s why she’s distant in the episodes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teegan Nichols (@teegan.nichols)

Teegan currently lives in Neenah, Wisconsin, but some people think Ethan only stuck around because he’s on a one-year lease contract he cannot get out of. While that’s unconfirmed, the source who captured the pic stated it definitely “wasn’t his sister or Teegan.”

The mystery lady appeared to be taking a photo while stood up at one point. In early 2026, Ethan drove to the Oshkosh and Appleton area to secretly find an apartment and win Teegan back, and it doesn’t look like that went very well, because they stayed broken up.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.