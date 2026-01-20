TLC slammed for featuring a 13 year old first time father on upcoming show

Hunter was just 12 when he got a 14 year old Bella pregnant

TLC is currently under fire for featuring a 13 and 15 year old couple in their upcoming show, Unexpected, as the pair got pregnant when Bella was just 14 and Hunter was only 12.

In her TikTok’s Bella revealed that she found out she was pregnant in July 2024 after missing her period, with her sonogram confirming she conceived in June 2024.

Bella also revealed in her videos that she and Hunter were not trying to get pregnant and claimed that his parents didn’t want her to keep it, something the TLC show will be covering.

She explained that she never saw not keeping the baby as an option and explained that her parents were incredibly supportive after her pregnancy and after the birth of her son.

Bella’s mum has a family TikTok account which Bella features in heavily, with her mum sharing a post of the young parents together.

The caption wrote: “Crazy how their journey started over two years ago. They both made mistakes, broke up, apologised, fixed it and got back together. They have both grown up so much!”

Bella have birth to their son on the 20th March, 2025, meaning he’ll almost be one year old by the time TLC’s Unexpected airs. It is not currently confirmed whether Hunter and Bella are still together.

