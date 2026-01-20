Is this a sign Love Is Blind Gergana and Parmi are back together after Love Is Blind: Italy?!

Gergana and Parmi quickly became the favourites of Love Is Blind: Italy, and we were all heartbroken when she said no to him at the altar. Parmi literally slammed the Netflix dating show and said he never wants to talk about it again, yet it looks like they’re back on.

Basically, Gergana shared a series of photos and videos of them holding hands while sitting in a taxi, on their way to a fashion show. Parmi seems ridiculously happy, with a huge smile on his face, and even held a hand on her knee. They looked pretty intimate.

Although they initially tried to make it work after the show, they ultimately separated, stating their futures were no longer aligned. But that split doesn’t seem to have lasted long, but some think it’s for their appearance at Milan Fashion Week, to promote a brand.

Their co-star, Maria Ludovica Cappello, introduced them as the “hottest couple of Love Is Blind: Italy” in another video. And while they haven’t directly spoken out to confirm they are back together, the photos sort of confirm they’re definitely on good terms.

And even though Parmi claims he would have also said no at the altar, he wrote, “Our journey was real, deep and respectful from beginning to end. Even when the choices hurt, they deserve understanding, not hatred. I just ask for empathy. For her, for me.”

Parmi wrote: “Walking into Fashion Week with strong women by my side.” Gergana reposted a photo of them side-by-side, with her arm in his, to her Instagram Story, sharing a heart emoji. Either way, they’re certainly looking cosy together!

