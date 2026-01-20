Love Is Blind star Stacy Synder reveals she successfully sued her ex boyfriend last year

Love Is Blind star Stacy Sydner recently opened about her successful lawsuit against Netflix, but as it turns out she also won a lawsuit against her ex boyfriend too.

She revealed in a video on Instagram: “It’s storytime and there have been so many things that have happened that so many people have been like, ‘Don’t tell anyone. Be the bigger person.’ And I’ve decided I’m not. I’m really not. This is worth sharing because I am shook at the lack of common sense and awareness that most people have.

“So I never told ya’ll this, but someone who I dated in my past, who shall not been named, we ended up having a little lawsuit. I sued him.”

She continued: “We both had lawyers, went through this whole song and dance for over a year for us to to end up settling out, him taking a number.

“Long story short, we won, we settled and I got what I wanted out of this. Fast forward months later and my lawyer sends me a text that this man, who I sued, liked her photo on a dating app. Now I feel bad for my lawyer.”

As for who the mysterious ex boyfriend might be, whilst some thought she was talking about her Love Is Blind co-star Izzy Zapata, her former boyfriend Ryan Ignasiak from Married At First Sight did coincidentally make his own post after hers…

Ryan and Stacy dated after her time on Love Is Blind and he seems to have insinuated in his own post that Stacy was talking about him.

He posted on his Instagram story hours after her initial post, writing: “Imagine having such irrelevant content that you have to share that you sue people for a living… Cliff notes – over a side table that was her dads.”

Ryan added: “PS – you’ve aged 10 years, maybe sue your med spa.”

