The Love Is Blind cast successfully sued Netflix for $1.4 million, here’s how much they each got

It's not as much as you might think

The cast of Love Is Blind successfully won a class action lawsuit against Love Is Blind, but how much did they all receive?

The lawsuit was originally filed in July 2022 by Love Is Blind cast member Jeremey Hartwell.

The claim alleged that cast members had to go through “inhumane working conditions” with Jeremy claiming they were made to wait hours for food and water during the initial 24 hours of filming.

In the lawsuit he claimed: “The combination of sleep deprivation, isolation, lack of food, and an excess of alcohol all either required, enabled or encouraged by defendants contributed to inhumane working conditions and altered mental state for the cast.

“At times, defendants left members of the cast alone for hours at a time with no access to a phone, food, or any other type of contact with the outside world until they were required to return to working on the production.”

Pay was also a major point in the lawsuit with it being claimed that cast and crew on Love Is Blind had to work 20 hours per day, seven days a week whilst filming was taking place, for just $7.14 per hour.

The class action lawsuit involved over 100 cast and crew members, with Netflix agreed for the $1.4 million to be split between all the party members who were involved in the lawsuit according to USA Today.

As for how much each of them got, Love Is Blind cast member Stacy Sydner revealed just $8,287 from the lawsuit, however it’s not confirmed if that’s the amount everyone else received as well.

Since settling, Stacy has been vocal about the lawsuit, saying in a TikTok: “Finally getting paid for the plot line. This is what I am owed for filming not even two full months. This is more than I got paid for filming an entire season of 12 to 20-hour workdays.”

At the time, the production company behind the show, Kinetic, released a statement which stated: “Mr Hartwell’s involvement in season two of Love Is Blind lasted less than one week.

“Unfortunately, for Mr Hartwell, his journey ended early after he failed to develop a significant connection with any other participant.

“While we will not speculate as to his motives for filing the lawsuit, there is absolutely no merit to Mr Hartwell’s allegations, and we will vigorously defend against his claims.”

