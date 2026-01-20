We almost missed this Traitors US moment where Rob Rausch compared co-star to a vegetable

This is deserving of being the best Traitor ever

Rob Rausch is certainly the favourite on The Traitors US this season, especially after carrying Maura Higgins on his back during challenges. And it looks like an edited-out moment involving a carrot and his co-star, Ron Funches, has almost been missed.

You may have noticed that Rob was holding up a carrot while Ron walked in wearing a long, orange wool trench coat. People are now convinced that they had an entire conversation about him taking the mickey out of his outfit, and we were sadly starved of it.

One person wrote: “I noticed this and immediately got sad that editing took it out — I’m sure they had a conversation about this.” Another person watching the show said: “I totally missed it, I thought he was saying hey there’s some food here veggies LOLOL.”

I did not notice this the first time 😭#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/k5WWsX8Fpu — Lyle 🏝️ (@_FromTheIsland) January 17, 2026

It’s gone viral on social media, with people begging Rob to confirm he was comparing Ron’s outfit to a vegetable. He essentially looks like he picked up the carrot off his roast dinner plate, but sadly, he hasn’t spoken out on the iconic scene from the January 15 episode.

What he has done though, is reposted a video (below) discussing it! So, that’s our confirmation that he well and truly did make a comparison between the orange jacket and carrot. Rob is so unintentionally funny, such as when he asked Donna Kelce if she’s single.

Another iconic moment happened when he gave the definition of the word ‘commiserate,’ which was wrongly used by co-star Michael Rappaport. Oh, and obviously he was wearing his iconic blue overalls with literally no t-shirt underneath in the carrot clip.

