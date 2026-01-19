Michael Rappaport is causing chaos on The Traitors, here’s all the beef he had with celebs before

Kenya Moore had to shut him down on Watch What Happens Live

Michael Rapaport turning up to The Traitors US castle and immediately choosing chaos is… extremely on brand.

If you’ve watched him for more than five minutes on TV, podcasts, or social media, you know he doesn’t just have opinions… he has loud opinions, and he’s never been afraid to aim them at famous faces.

The result? A trail of very public fallouts, clap-backs, and “wait, did he really say that?!” moments.

Before Alan Cumming even raises an eyebrow, Rapaport’s reputation for beef is already doing the most.

Colton Underwood

this moment with Michael Rapaport on the newest Traitors episode is so vile. love that Rob Rausch immediately clocked him for the incorrect grammar though Michael: “Nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you” Colton Underwood: “There it is. You think it… pic.twitter.com/kDcPZkUfMo — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2026

On The Traitors season four, Rapaport’s biggest on-screen blow-up was aimed at Colton Underwood.

During a roundtable, he argued Colton could be a Traitor because “nobody… would be better at holding a secret,” which many read as a pointed reference to Colton’s sexuality and the years he spent closeted.

Colton pushed back emotionally in the moment, and later explained the comment hit a nerve, even though Rapaport insisted it wasn’t about sexuality and apologised.

The fallout was so intense that it contributed to Rapaport being voted out.

Kenya Moore

Reminder that Kenya Moore ended Michael Rappaport on national TV. I hope she’s having a lovely day 💕 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Z79XrQX8Tz — Danny Hennessy (@bodegadanny) November 19, 2023

This one is pop culture archive gold.

Rapaport and Real Housewives of Atlanta icon Kenya Moore started with a Twitter feud in 2016 that eventually spilled into real life when they faced each other on Watch What Happens Live in 2018.

The vibe: shady, tense, and very “two people who do NOT vibe.”

Even after a handshake, the sniping didn’t exactly disappear, and the whole thing has been referenced as one of Rapaport’s most notorious Bravo-adjacent messes.

LeBron James

Michael Rappaport been a lame, especially from all that hate he be showing Lebron — mic (@miclee_) September 30, 2018

Rapaport’s LeBron “beef” is less a single explosion and more a long-simmering grudge.

Per The Guardian, Rapaport described holding onto resentment after an incident where he claimed LeBron allegedly snubbed his young kids.

It’s the kind of story that, in Rapaport-land, becomes a recurring talking point.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant really ended Michael Rappaport 😂 💀 pic.twitter.com/fGR9E9nxmW — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) March 31, 2021

If you like your drama documented, this is the one.

Rapaport and NBA star Kevin Durant went from sports commentary to a private DM fight that Rapaport later made public with screenshots, per Nets Daily.

Reports around the time described an ugly back-and-forth, including Durant using slurs and misogynistic language in messages, which later led to NBA discipline and an apology from Durant.

The whole thing was a perfect storm of “why is this happening on my timeline?” energy, and it cemented Rapaport’s rep for going scorched-earth when he feels disrespected.

Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports

Someone called Michael Rappaport “Uncooked sausage link” on Barstool sports and I lost it. pic.twitter.com/acKm0EUtiM — Xiddig 💫 (@Heblaayo_Hebel) April 3, 2021

This feud became a whole legal saga. Rapaport worked with Barstool, then their relationship imploded very publicly, with accusations, insults, and eventually a lawsuit from Rapaport in 2018 tied to alleged defamation and contract issues, per The Wrap.

Barstool argued the back-and-forth was essentially internet hyperbole in the context of a “schoolyard brawl,” and the dispute wound through the courts for years, including an appeals decision in January 2024.

Even if you don’t follow sports media drama, this one was major in his “professional beef” era.

Spike Lee

Michael Rappaport on #TraitorsUS = High quality entertainment pic.twitter.com/HEpIZewCoB — Chill Sarin (@MeBeanMe) January 18, 2026

Way before the reality TV castle days, Rapaport got into it with acclaimed director Spike Lee over Brooklyn gentrification, and it turned personal fast.

BET reported in 2014 that the two traded harsh insults in interviews, with Rapaport publicly challenging Lee and taking digs at Lee’s films.

It’s a classic example of Rapaport’s pattern… start with a cultural debate, then crank the volume until it becomes a full-blown celebrity feud headline.

