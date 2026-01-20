Here’s where you recognise Marissa on Below Deck from – and yep, it’s another reality show

Below Deck‘s Captain Sandy has some serious patience, because Marissa, a new charter guest who’s brought her friends onto the boat, is not happy. She makes some serious demands, alongside her friends, to move the boat out to sea, even though it’s far too windy to do so.

You may recognise Marissa from another reality show, and it’s Mob Wives on VH1. She was also on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach for a while, but most people will know her from Mob Wives, where she starred as a recurring cast member on the final season.

Her Below Deck appearance isn’t the first time she’s clashed with people, including Mob Wives co-star Brittany Fogarty, often stemming from her history with men connected to the mob world, like her ex-boyfriend, Jamie Lansburg.

@bravotv Majority rules? Not when Captain Sandy has a say ⚓ Don’t miss tomorrow’s new episode of BelowDeckMed! WhatToWatch RealityTV Bravo ♬ original sound – Bravo – Bravo

Marissa has been promoting her charter, even though she’s filmed saying, “If she can’t handle the wind, why is she the captain?” and, “Listen, majority votes. Let’s go.” They seem to think they have more expertise than the legitimate captain, and it’s really awkward.

Her friend, Aggy Yanny, has spoken out on the trailer clip of their demands. She said: “There was no wind, the skies were cloudy. That clip inserted in there was old, that must have been from someone else’s day.” Marissa then piped up and said: “It was the last, worst day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Jade (@msmarissajade)

Aggy continued: “It wasn’t bumpy. They let us out, so spoiler alert, we went out, and we were fine. I wasn’t, I have vertigo.” From the start, Captain Sandy told them: “Today is a little windy, we’re going to entertain you from the dock,” and the guests were all gutted.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.