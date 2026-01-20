Ian reveals whether he kept the $1.8 million private island he won in Beast Games

Ian recently won a whopping $1.8 million private island private island on Beast Games, and now he’s revealed whether he kept it or not.

He appeared on the RHAP: We Know Reality TV YouTube channel to explain all, with the host asked Ian whether he decided to keep the island, or sell it like the previous winner did last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian WeberNinja (@djiweb)



Ian revealed: “I had the option of whether I could own it or cash it out and I thought about it, but the island is actually in Panama. So we were in Fiji competing for an island in Panama.

“And Jimmy was amazing enough to fly me out to Panama. I stepped on my island, I’m walking around, and I turn to him and say, ‘you know what brother, I think I’ll take the $1.8 million dollars.”

Ian then explained the actual options that MrBeast gave him in regards to the private island he won in Beast Games, as well as revealing why he decided not to keep it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karissa Weber (@karissa_weber_)



“He gave me the option straight away of instead of going through the whole sale process, he could just pay me out. You know, we fly to Panama, I’m in the car for two hours, I get on a boat for three hours, I get to my island and I realise this just isn’t going to make sense for me.”

Mia, who won the island in season one, also decided to take the money over keeping the island, telling The Baltimore Banner at the time: “Well, I thought of it as a literal blessing but it was more figurative than something I would actually be able to do anything with.

“It’s uninhabited — there’s no running water on the island. The electricity was [run by] all generators. I felt as though it was in my best interest to receive the alternative monetary value for the island.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.