After being banished, Tiffany just took an absolutely savage swipe at Colton on The Traitors

Tiffany Mitchell did not leave The Traitors US quietly and honestly, would we expect anything less from a Big Brother legend?

After a tense banishment that had fans screaming “witch hunt!” online, Tiffany hopped on X and started airing out exactly how she really feels about certain castle roommates.

The biggest target? Colton Underwood, who’d been leading the charge against her in the roundtable chaos.

And the way she phrased it was… pretty blunt. With the reunion still to come, the question is… was this a one-off vent, or the start of a full post-show reckoning?

Tiffany was banished from The Traitors US

Tiffany’s exit went down in episode four, after what should’ve been a strategic game moment turned into a vibes-based pile-on.

The key “evidence” was Eric Nam insisting he recognised Tiffany’s laugh during a blindfolded challenge, and that suspicion spread fast.

In her post-elimination interviews, Tiffany has been pretty clear that she felt misjudged and that the accusations didn’t match the actual logic of the game.

She was banished with 15 out of 18 votes, despite defending herself hard at the table.

She takes a savage swipe at Colton Underwood

Curious to see what happens at the reunion 👀 pic.twitter.com/TJxHJPK6x3 — Lyle 🏝️ (@_FromTheIsland) January 18, 2026

After leaving the castle, Tiffany took to X and made her feelings about Colton extremely, unmistakably known, in a blunt post that included the phrase “f**k Colton Underwood.”

And it didn’t stop at one line. In a later post, she also referred to Eric as a “dumb a**,” while adding that he apparently messaged her right after filming to apologise.

Entertainment Weekly notes Tiffany felt Colton’s accusations hit extra hard, and she also implied she sees herself as the sharper strategist.

She also aired her thoughts on Colton even more, telling EW: “I’m smarter than Colton. He had really p***ed me off. I don’t usually talk to people like that. I really don’t. Listen, I know me…

The Big Brother alum continued: “…I know where I come from. I know I got it in me. I always try to keep it locked in a box underneath the stairs in another box. He brought it out.”

The finale and reunion are scheduled to drop on February 26, 2026. Which means Tiffany’s post-show jabs might not be the end of the story… they might just be the warm-up.

