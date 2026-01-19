Beast Games star shares how he REALLY felt taking $1 million winnings and going against team

Beast Games star JT, whose full name is Joseph Torres, decided to go against his team in the name of $1 million. He’s now spoken out on how he really felt about ditching his team for dollar signs, and even shared evidence of the huge winnings going into his account.

It was offered to Team Pink to take a $1 million bribe instead of continue playing for the team, and player 126 decided to go for it. He’s now spoken out on how he really felt about betraying his team, and said he “definitely doesn’t regret his decision, now he’s a millionaire”.

He admitted the decision was “not easy” but that he “put his family first and that is something he can live with”. He wrote: “1 MILLION DOLLARS. I STILL CANNOT BELIEVE IT. I still feel like I am living in a dream. Beyond grateful, beyond blessed, beyond words.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Torres (J.T.) (@jt5ive)

JT continued: “I want to thank everyone who has supported me through this journey and stuck by my side. It truly means the world to me. To everyone who has reached out to me I want to thank you for your kind words. This decision was NOT easy.”

He added, “But sometimes you have choices to make. I put my FAMILY FIRST and that is something I can live with 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. Shoutout to my girlfriend Tori ! You held everything down while I was gone and allowed me to take this chance. Thank you so much. Love you 💙 .”

Some people even think he took too long to press the button, as he was up against several other teams. Whoever pressed the button soonest would take home $1 million, and quite frankly, JT was not waiting around to see if someone else would get it.

