He won $10 million on Beast Games, so why did Jeff Allen have to give a ton of his money away?

Jeffrey Randall Allen, aka Beast Games “Player 831,” didn’t just win Prime Video’s biggest bragging-rights prize, he walked away with a $10 million grand prize.

Since the finale, people have been obsessed with one question: what’s Jeff’s net worth now? The tricky part is that “net worth” isn’t a receipt you can look up like an Amazon order.

But between what the show paid, what the IRS and California could take, and what Jeff says he wants to give toward finding a cure for his son Lucas’ rare disorder, let’s delve into an estimate without getting too messy…

Jeff had $10 million dropped into his bank account

Firstly, Jeff has said the money didn’t arrive as a cute oversized check moment, it landed as a wire transfer.

In his words, the full amount hit his account without fanfare… he was basically told it would arrive “in the next couple of days,” and then he looked down, and it was there.

That tracks with how big TV payouts can work. The production pays the prize, and then the winner handles the tax side. Jeff has also been candid that if he did nothing, he could owe over 50 per cent in taxes, which lines up with the reality that US game show winnings are typically taxed as ordinary income, and California’s top earners can face a hefty combined bite.

But here’s where Jeff’s story gets bigger than “new money problems.” He’s said he wants to use a “good chunk” to fund research into Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD), the rare condition his son Lucas lives with and that charitable giving and other deductible moves could lower what he ultimately owes.

What is Jeffrey Randall Allen’s net worth after Beast Games?

While Jeff’s exact net worth is not publicly verified, we do know that he won $10 million on Beast Games, and LadBible has reported that after tax estimates, the “take-home” was around $5.03 million.

So where does that leave his net worth? Before Beast Games, Jeff worked as a healthcare sales executive and was already deeply involved in nonprofit advocacy, but his personal finances were never public, so there’s no clear baseline figure to compare against.

What we do know is that winning $10 million would have increased his net worth by several million dollars rather than the full amount, once federal and state taxes are factored in.

On top of that, Jeff has been open about his intention to direct a significant portion of his winnings toward funding research into Creatine Transporter Deficiency, the rare condition affecting his son Lucas.

While that charitable giving could reduce his tax bill, it also means the amount he ultimately keeps for himself could be notably lower than the widely quoted $5.03 million post-tax estimate.

Nowadays, Jeffrey Randall Allen’s post-Beast Games net worth is likely in the low-to-mid seven figures, depending on how much he donates or commits to research, his final tax situation, and what he already had before the show.

And honestly? The most ‘Jeff’ takeaway is that he’s treating the win less like a flex and more like a mission… using mainstream attention and real money to push CTD research forward for Lucas and other families!

He writes in his IG bio that he’s a “Father on a mission” who is “Raisingawareness for rare diseases,” and it couldn’t be truer.

