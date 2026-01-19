Here’s the latest update on the Beast Games couple who wildly got married on the show

There’s a Beast Games couple who decided to legitimately get married on the Amazon Prime show, and I absolutely must find out if they’re still a couple. They’d only known each other for two weeks at the time, but as they say, if you know, you know, I guess.

Players 152 and 173, whose names are Monica Ronk and Jim Winz, got married in summer 2025. And we can confirm they are absolutely still a couple, because they spent Halloween together and have generally been flirting left, right and centre with each other on socials.

Just a few weeks ago, Monica shared a selfie with the caption, “Not cute anymore,” and he commented, “CHAT IM LOSING IT RN😭😭.” And while they haven’t specifically said they’re still an item, their Instagram posts alone essentially confirm they’re together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika Ronk (@monikaronk)

In a solo interview, Jim said, “I might have met another contestant on the show. She’s really sweet, number 152.” The camera cut to the pair interacting, with Jim telling Monika, “I don’t want to go six weeks without you.” Monika said, “You’re coming home with me.”

Jim recently shared a clip of himself training for the series, with the caption stating, “All this just to get carried by my girl on Beast Games.” Oh, and when she shared a bikini photo a few weeks ago, Jim commented, “Babyyyy gurrlll,” and she sent back a heart emoji.

In one photo of her showing the back of her skirt, Jim commented, “I’d risk it ALL.” And a few days ago, he left a hungry meme under a photo she posted, to which she said the pinned comment is the “pin of shame.” He replied, “I ain’t ashamed of NOTHINGGGG.”

