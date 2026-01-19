Omg, Erika Jayne reveals whether she’s planning on marrying John McPhee

She spilled major tea on the After Show

Erika Jayne is officially in her “new man, new energy” era, and honestly, it’s kind of refreshing to see her dating someone who isn’t giving power-attorney-in-a-private-jet vibes.

Enter John “Shrek” McPhee. He’s an ex-US Army special ops sergeant major, security guy, and the unexpected Bravo-adjacent crush nobody had on their RHOBH bingo card.

The couple’s been quietly building something since mid-2025, and now Erika’s finally chatting more openly, including the one question everyone asks the second a Housewife looks happy: marriage… again?!

Erika and John started dating in June 2025

According to Erika, their story starts in London, where they met, went to dinner, and then saw each other again, very rom-com, very “wait, why is this cute?”

They crossed paths around Mighty Hoopla in June 2025, with John reportedly working security for Heidi Montag while Erika was performing.

And if you love a “she clocked him first” moment… Erika has said she’d already seen him pop up on podcasts before they met IRL, so when they finally ran into each other, he felt familiar.

Then came the paparazzi chapter. By early July, they were photographed in Los Angeles looking super casual, the kind of outing that screams “we’re just vibing,” until the internet turns it into a whole relationship launch.

Erika later confirmed that, once those pics hit, she couldn’t really keep the romance private anymore, and she liked that they’d had a couple of dates that were just theirs first.

She’s spilling on marriage already

Although she’s smitten, it appears Erika is not rushing toward the aisle.

During the season 15, episode four RHOBH After Show, she was asked if she’d ever say “I do” again and her answer was pretty blunt.

Erika’s response, via Bravo, gave: “No, I don’t think so.” Why? Because she’s still legally married, and she doesn’t want to bring anyone else into the chaos of her unfinished divorce situation. As Erika put it, she doesn’t “want to give anybody these problems.”

And honestly? That’s one of the most relatable Erika answers in years. It’s not even anti-love… It’s pro-peace.

But it wouldn’t be Housewives without the group chat having opinions. Castmates suggested Erika could absolutely find a husband if she wanted one, while others floated that she might be more into companionship and fun than making things super official.

Both Erika and John are still in the middle of their divorces.

Erika’s long-running split from Tom Girardi is ongoing, and court-record databases reportedly show a divorce petition filed in February 2025 involving John McPhee and Jennifer Blanton.

For now, Erika says she and John are still together and “having a great time,” which, in Housewives language, is practically a five-star review.

