She’s just shared receipts, so why on earth are Lisa Barlow and Ben Affleck having beef?!

Lisa Barlow and Ben Affleck are having beef, and it’s the weirdest argument I’ve ever seen. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has now pulled out legitimate receipts after he claimed he doesn’t remember meeting her in Utah, and it’s really quite awkward.

Ben has now come out to say he hasn’t been to Utah for a decade, and Lisa has piped up about the exact apparent moment she saw him. “SXSW [for] The Accountant 2,” Barlow, 51, wrote via Instagram comment on Friday, January 16. “And it was a great movie and party.”

It all comes after Lisa claimed she hangs out with Blake Lively and Ben on a recent RHOSLC episode. She said, “I think what people forget is I have a very full life because I keep it kinda private. And, like, I’m not gonna drop names, but I’ll be with Ben and Blake [Lively].”

She added, “I’ll be with Ben Affleck and you’ll be with Bronwyn [Newport].” Awkwardly, Ben claims he has no memory of this in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, and although he said he doesn’t want to embarrass anybody, he sort of… did.

Ben said: “I don’t want to get anybody in trouble or, I don’t know what this is, [was it at] an event in Salt Lake City? Prove somebody right or wrong? I haven’t been in Utah in, maybe, eight, nine or 10 years, I don’t know. It doesn’t look familiar to me, I don’t remember.”

He added: “I don’t want to embarrass her because I say hi to a lot of people. I don’t want to be the jerk who is like, ‘I did meet you.’ You don’t remember everyone you meet.” He didn’t think he was “qualified to weigh in” on the “raging controversy” between the cast.

