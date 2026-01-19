Here’s who’s still together and who broke up after Love Is Blind: Germany season two

If you’ve just finished Love Is Blind: Germany season two and immediately sprinted to Instagram like “okay but what now!?,” then same.

The pods are closed, the weddings are done, and the reunion gives us the first real taste of what happened when everyone went back to normal life.

Two couples actually left the experiment married, and the big question is whether those “yes” moments held up once the cameras stopped rolling.

Here’s your post-show check-in, with the reunion tea and the social-media clues.

Josy and Gunnar – still together

These two were one of the season’s biggest “will they or won’t they” storylines, mostly because they had real-life differences to navigate. But at the altar, both said yes, making them the first couple to get married in the finale.

Now for the update you actually want. According to the reunion recap, Josy and Gunnar are still happily married and are living together. The reunion coverage also says Gunnar left Berlin to build a shared life with Josy.

And in the “life evolves” category… Gunnar, who was previously firm about not wanting kids, apparently isn’t completely closing the door anymore, he’s not rushing into dad-life, but he’s also not saying “never” the way he did before, per Glamour.

Judging by their IG pages, the Love Is Blind: Germany couple is literally smitten. Josy wrote in a post: “I love how much you love me – But even more I love how much I love you.”

Jessi and Konstantin – still together

Jessi and Konstantin’s wedding was pure rom-com payoff… emotional vows, both saying yes, and boom, married!

Post-show, the reunion recap says they’re still happily married and have moved in together.

The big relocation detail: Konstantin reportedly made the jump from Mallorca to Swabia, and he also gave up his Mallorca apartment so their day-to-day life feels like a real partnership, not like Jessi’s the permanent “guest.”

But their update isn’t just cute couple content. The reunion recap also mentions a very serious health moment. Konstantin’s brain tumour returned, and the two navigated the diagnosis, ICU, and surgery together.

The two appear to be super loved up on IG. People are thrilled for them, judging by the comments with one writing: “It must be love when he moves from Mallorca to Neckartenzlingen… I’m super happy about you…. and above all only the best for health.”

Yasmin and Andi – not together

This is the season’s heartbreak headline. Yasmin and Andi made it to the altar, Andi said yes, and Yasmin said no.

And then the reunion filled in what the finale didn’t. According to Primetimer, the two did briefly agree to keep seeing each other after the failed wedding… but it apparently unravelled fast, with accusations flying on both sides.

They ultimately split for good within a few days.

Social-wise, Yasmin’s Instagram is very much in her main-character era now, her profile highlights Love Is Blind: Germany season two and she’s leaned into the public-facing “personal brand” vibe. In other words, she’s booked, busy, and not doubling back.

Andi is now seemingly living his best life in Cologne, posting reunion reactions, glow-up content and plenty of “new chapter” energy. His feed screams single, thriving, and emotionally evolved… the ultimate post-experiment reboot!

