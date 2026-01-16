A deep dive into Andi from Love Is Blind Germany’s wealth as he openly flaunts his money

Andi from Love Is Blind Germany has been boasting about his job to Yasmin, and it’s raising eyebrows over what he does and how he apparently has so much wealth. He works as an investment manager, but people are convinced Yasmin makes more money than him.

Looking at his business page, Andi works in real estate and coaches clients on how to buy property using a certain financial strategy. He provides tips on cash flow, loans and growth, offering 1-to-1 consultations for anyone wanting to find financial freedom.

One Reddit user speculated: “He is presenting himself as an “investment manager” but as many Germans have noted in this sub, he is basically in an MLM. His house to me demonstrated this clearly. He is NOT a wealthy man. I’m sure he lives quite comfortably.”

His new partner Yasmin is currently working as an IT consultant. Spoiler alert! Andi and Yasmin ended up splitting at the altar. She said, “I would have loved to say yes, but it wouldn’t have been the right thing to do,” while Andi revealed he felt “crushed”.

His website states he’s been working in the property market for 15 years, with 51 completed real estate projects, three planned projects, four current projects, and 632 types of access to Germany-wide off-market objects. So, he seems like the real deal!

Andi is open about not wanting a joint bank account with Yasmin, and most people assumed it’s because he’s wealthy and wants to keep his money for himself. And loads of people are defending him, saying his website doesn’t scream multi-level marketing scheme (MLM).

He’s always travelling to new countries, from as far as Bangkok to Japan, and has been building a property portfolio since as far back as 2009. Reality Shrine has contacted Andi for comment.

