There’s a huge range, so here are all the ages of The Valley: Persian Style cast

If The Valley: Persian Style has taught us anything already, it’s that “Valley life” hits differently depending on whether you’re in your early 40s figuring out what you want, or in your 50s trying to keep the peace, and your friendships, intact.

Bravo’s spinoff blends OG Shahs icons with fresh faces who are very much not afraid to argue at dinner.

And because every Bravo couple comes with at least one “wait… how old are they?” moment, let’s get into the cast ages!

Mercedeh “MJ” Javid – 53

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MJ Mercedeh Javid 🧿 (@mercedesjavid)

MJ is 53, and honestly? She’s giving “grown, gorgeous, and done entertaining nonsense” energy.

When it comes to couple’s age gaps, MJ and Tommy Feight are basically the rare Bravo couple where the ages aren’t the drama, he’s 54, so there’s only one year between them.

Tommy Feight – 54

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Tommy is 54, which tracks with his “say it with chest” confidence and zero-filter delivery.

Reza Farahan – 52

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Reza is 52 and if you’ve watched him narrate group dynamics like it’s an Olympic sport, you know he’s been emotionally producing reality TV for decades.

Reza’s husband Adam is 40, giving them a 12-year gap.

Adam Neely Farahan – 40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Farahan (@theadamneely)

Adam is 40, and he’s still the calmer counterbalance in the relationship… even when Reza is basically begging for more affection on camera.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi – 44

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

GG is 44, and she turned 40 back in November 2021, for anyone who remembers that era.

She’s not paired up as an official on-show couple right now, but she is bringing the kind of chaos that doesn’t need a plus-one.

Sky Askari – 44

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Askari (@sky_askari)

Here’s the thing: Bravo confirms Sky and Bamshad have a 20-year age gap, but it does not publish Sky’s exact age in the official bio.

Sky said that they met when she was 27 years old and was working in a restaurant while getting through college. She added that 17 years has now gone by and that they share 10-year-old twins.

There’s a confirmed 20 years between Sky and Bamshad, which is, respectfully, a whole generation of pop culture references.

Bamshad Akhbari – 64

The same deal applies here. There’s no exact age published in Bravo’s cast bio, just that 20-year gap and the fact that he and Sky share ten-year-old twins.

Given Sky’s details from the show, we can estimatw tat Bamshad is 64 years old.

Tanin Nikpey – 44

Tanin is reportedly 44 years old.

Speaking to ET, she said the year she appeared on the show was “the most transformative of her life.”

Greg Haroutunian – age not publicly listed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Haroutunian (@gregoryh_la)

Greg’s Bravo bio also doesn’t list an age, even though he’s clearly positioned as a key “grown-up Valley couple” anchor in the group.

Natasha Kashanian – 30-40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Kashanian Boroumand ♡🧿 (@natashakashanian)

Natasha’s official cast bio doesn’t publish her age, but reports suggest that she’s in her thirties.

By the looks of her IG page, Natasha has a twin sister and celebrates her birthday on May 6.

Amir Boroumand – age not publicly listed

Amir’s Bravo coverage goes deep on his personal story, but it doesn’t include a verified age.

Amir shares early on during The Valley: Persian Style that he suffered the tragic loss of his first wife before getting to know Natasha.

Reza Jackson AKA RJ – 36

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reza Jackson Style (@reza_jax)

Reza Jackson is 36.

No official Bravo couple pairing here (yet), but as the resident charmer, I’m simply saying: Bravo didn’t cast him to be quiet.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.