Resurfaced clip shows RHOBH’s Amanda Frances brutally firing Davina on Selling Sunset

I genuinely cannot get RHOBH newbie Amanda Frances out of my head, she truly has shaken up the cast, and now even more so as resurfaced footage of her firing Davina on Selling Sunset?!

During the Selling Sunset clip, Davina admitted that the RHOBH star Amanda Frances “has not been the easiest to work with.” With Amanda telling her that she wanted to work with “multiple agents” something which was a “problem” for Davina.

Davina and Mary ended up going to see Amanda together, with Amanda telling them: “As you know I spent two years renovating this house, I put so much into it and when it finished I really wanted some time to enjoy it. I wanted about 30 days to work and be in the office, and to be honest I felt a lot of pressure to sign this listing agreement.”

She told Davina: “You’ve texted me multiple times, you’ve texted my boyfriend, my attorney, my assistant and everyone’s asking me what to do and I’m like, ‘Tell her that I’m still in my time of trying to enjoy the house.’ And it really hasn’t felt great to me.”

Davina responded, saying: “I guess from my perspective, you told me that you wanted to list the property with me. I was planning photography, I had an event for the agents at my office and was trying to move things forward.

“That’s where I was coming. I communicated that and I didn’t appreciate that you didn’t respond at all.”

Things really started heating up between the two when Amanda claimed she’s “not required to respond” with both Davina and Mary looking shocked. Davina then claimed that Amanda would “ghost her” and there was “no way to communicate” with her.

Mary then asked whether there was still a possibility of Davina getting the exclusive listing, with Amanda savagely saying she didn’t feel comfortable giving her the rights to sell, effectively firing her from the listing. Yikes.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.