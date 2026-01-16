RHOBH’s Erika Jayne opens up about the next chapter of her life with John ‘Shrek’ McPhee

We never thought we’d say it, but RHOBH’s Erika Jayne is in her soft era… and honestly? It’s kind of refreshing.

On the October 12, 2025 episode of Diamonds in the Rough, she drops some unexpectedly tender details about life lately, including a major trip with John “Shrek” McPhee and the way it’s got her thinking about what comes next…

Erika had the best vacation ever with John

If you’re used to Erika delivering glam-on-10 and emotional walls up to the heavens, this part hits different.

Erika revealed she’d just been in Panama, where she received stem cells at a clinic called Origins, and she described it as one of the best trips she’s ever had.

What makes it extra notable? John planned it. The Bravo star says he took her there, and she basically paints the whole getaway as a sweet vacation for a romantic duo.

But it wasn’t just a wellness trip. She gets into the relationship-y details too, the cute, normal stuff… dinners, holding hands, walking around the old city, and having space to clear her mind without feeling “on.”

And that tracks with what Erika’s said elsewhere about John being someone she feels comfortable with, a big deal considering this is her first very public romance since separating from Tom Girardi.

She’s entering a new peaceful chapter

The most interesting part of Erika’s podcast chat isn’t even the travel flex, it’s the reflection.

Erika says the “next chapter” of her life feels “up for grabs,” and instead of sounding panicked, she sounds… open. Like she’s letting the future be unknown for a minute.

She talks about questioning whether she’s been pushing for things that aren’t right anymore and what she actually wants out of “the next few years.”

The phrase that really lands is her focus on inner peace, especially after what she calls the last five years. And, if you’ve watched RHOBH through the Girardi fallout, you know exactly why that word “peace” matters…

As for who John “Shrek” McPhee is in all this, he’s widely known online as “The Sheriff of Baghdad,” and his own bio describes him as a retired US Army Special Operations Sergeant Major with over 20 years of service.

His background makes Erika’s current vibe even more intriguing; she’s not chasing chaos, she’s choosing someone who reads as structured, grounded, and very not-Hollywood!

