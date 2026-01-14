Shocking new detail about Ashley Darby and Charrisse’s son’s kiss makes things even more gross

Potomac stays doing the most, and just when you think the “Ashley and Charrisse’s son” moment can’t get messier, Mia Thornton pops into the comments.

After a post about Ashley claiming Gizelle Bryant knew about her hookup with Jackson… who is Charrisse Jackson-Jordan’s son… and kept it quiet, Mia decided to share her thoughts.

Now people are re-checking timelines, side-eyeing who knew what, and when, among the Real Housewives of Potomac cast!

What went down between Ashley Darby and Charrisse’s son?

If you somehow missed the moment that set X on fire, Ashley Darby revealed that she kissed Jackson Jordan, the son of RHOP star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan.

According to Ashley, the moment happened after Jackson drove her home from an event, and things turned flirty. What was framed as a “little kiss” quickly became a much bigger deal once folks clocked the history between Ashley and Charrisse.

Jackson is 27, and while Ashley has joked about their 10-year age gap, people were instantly split.

Some thought it was harmless and funny, while others felt it crossed an unspoken Housewives line. Dating within the friend group is one thing. Kissing your former friend’s son? That’s next-level Potomac messy.

Things escalated even more when Ashley later suggested on Watch What Happens Live that it might not have been a one-time moment.

Her comments implied there may have been more than just a quick peck, which immediately had us all doing timeline math and rewatching old episodes for clues.

She said: “When we touched hands, when I took the key from him, it was electricity… I didn’t think I would like a little yougen like that… he asked me to keep it a secret from Charrisse.”

But, wait, there’s more?! Ashley and Charrisse have had a rocky relationship for years, so the revelation landed with extra tension. Was it innocent? Was it petty? Or was it just one of those very Potomac situations where everyone knows something but pretends they don’t?

Former RHOP star Mia chimes in

Enter Mia Thornton, who casually changed the entire narrative with one comment.

Under a repost of the story, Mia wrote that Ashley told everyone about the kiss two years ago and that nobody cared at the time. Just like that, the scandal went from “breaking news” to “old tea reheated for TV.”

And honestly? That tracks.

Ashley herself recently confirmed in a Cocoa Butter interview that Gizelle Bryant knew about her tryst with Jackson and never told Charrisse.

According to Ashley, she told Gizelle the day after it happened and said the moment was from around two years ago. In other words, this wasn’t some secret that just slipped out. It’s been sitting in the group chat for a while.

So, not only did Ashley and Jackson share, at least, a kiss… but it turns out that he was actually two years younger at the time, too. He would’ve been around 25, and Ashley, 35.

