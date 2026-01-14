Wild prices the Members Only: Palm Beach cast are charging on Cameo, despite huge net worths

It’s only a matter of time before cast members on reality shows starts flocking to Cameo, and despite their whopping net worths, the cast of Members Only: Palm Beach have now all got accounts. So, let’s see the amounts they’re charging for a personalised video!

Hilary – $15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Musser Homes (@hilarymusserhomes)



Now listen, as much as I don’t encourage the cast of Members Only: Palm Beach to charge ludicrous amounts for their cameos, I really feel like Hilary needs to up her price because this feels like quite the steal!

Having said that, she’s speculated to have one of the biggest net worths out of the Members Only: Palm beach cast, so maybe she’s just casually reminding us that she doesn’t really need the money. Iconic.

Ro-mina – $35



R0-mina is charging a fairly sensible amount of money for her Cameo, although if you’re a business wanting a video prepare to cough up more to the sum of over $314.73. She currently has one five star review!

Rosalyn – $35

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSALYN YELLIN ⭐️ PHILANTHROPY ⭐️NETFLIX REALITY STAR (@rosalynyellin)



Rosalyn is also charging a well measured amount for her videos, and also has one five star review from a very happy customer who got a video for his wife’s birthday. Now I’m getting all emotional.

Taja – $55

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAJA ABITBOL (@tajalucky)



Moving onto the more expensive side of things, Taja is charging a fairly hefty $55 on Cameo, despite her also having one of the biggest net worths out of the Members Only: Palm Beach cast.

Maria – $75

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Tumbles (Maria Cozamanis) (@tumblesofficial)



And lastly, Maria is charging the most out of everyone for a video from her account, at an absolutely whopping $75!

I wasn’t expecting her to charge the most out of all the ladies, but with her last video being made on the 5th of January it looks like at least one person has been happy to pay up!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.