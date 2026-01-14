Everything the Members Only: Palm Beach cast have said about a potential reunion

After that chaotic first season of Members Only: Palm Beach, I believe it may be essential to get a reunion out. So, what have the cast actually said about a possible reunion so far? Taja Abitbol and Hilary Musser recently hinted at it, and it’s definitely looking promising.

Hilary and Taja received an interesting email

Taja revealed how, when she visited Hilary’s house, “She goes, ‘Did you get the email?’ I go, ‘No,’ and she goes, ‘Let me show you the email.’ And you will not believe the email that we got today.” Hilary then said, “Don’t we look like we’re sitting at a reunion right now?”

They claimed they’re “kind of practising” before Hilary revealed how she was told “they want you to do a reunion.” Taja added that they “really want to” before asking her followers what they think. “Should we do a reunion for season one or not?” Taja asked.

Taja and Hilary admit it could be “really messy but fun,” with Taja adding, “I haven’t got into anything really messy this season, but at a reunion, you know what, you might see a different side of me.” Hilary joked, “Taja actually is messy, she’s been messy with me.”

They both agreed they’re ready, with Hilary telling Taja she’s “got her” and saying it gives them the space to “defend themselves.” So, that’s two out of five main cast members up for it, while Maria Cozamanis said she’s “manifesting season two.”

Maria acted unsure about getting a reunion

When Maria and her best friend, Ro-mina Ustayev, done an Instagram live, someone asked them if we’ll be getting a reunion. Maria simply responded as though she wasn’t sure and said, “Who knows! If you tag @netflix and ask it may very well come true! ❤️”

As it stands though, Netflix has not confirmed a reunion for the new reality series, despite it reaching the most-watched when it first came out. However, Gale Brophy said something about “signing a two-year contract so she’s a cast member for next year.”

Gale may accidentally spilled contract details

When Ro-mina posted a photo in front of a green screen during filming, Gale claimed she’s signed a two-year contract. This year, she wasn’t a main star, despite her long-term ties to Palm Beach, telling Ro-mina, You look beautiful, I enjoyed the episodes we do together.”

The first series of the show was filmed around the start of last year, so if a second season has been commissioned they might start filming around the spring of 2026 and release it just before the New Year as they did this year. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

