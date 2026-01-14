Shayne looks unrecognisable after Love Is Blind, so here’s all the work he’s had done

Shayne Jansen looks insanely different since appearing on Love Is Blind, and he’s undergone both a physical and mental transformation.

Following his time on the show, Shayne has since admitted that he started to rely heavily on drugs and alcohol, as well as becoming unhappy with his physique.

He told The New York Post: “I was like Brad Pitt in Chicago for a good three months. I could go to the best steakhouse and that owner probably was doing some drugs, and I would go back in the room and do it.

“We were just living like rock stars. I would never wait in line at a club at all. I could talk to any girl. Anything I wanted I could have there instantly.

“But it’s not healthy, when you get a lot of yes and no no’s — that’s a dangerous game to play.”

Shayne decided to completely quit drugs and alcohol

Shayne has since gone completely sober, and moved from Chicago to Austin, as he explained there are less temptations in Austin.

He’s previously been very open about his use of drugs, but denies having ever used them on the show.

Shayne previously shared an old clip of himself on Love Is Blind season two, alongside the caption: “They streamed my downfall, now they can watch my comeback.”

Those in the comments immediately started bringing up his alleged use of drugs whilst filming, pointing out that his fitness wasn’t the reason people were concerned for him.

However, Shayne once again set the record straight and shut down any speculation, writing: “I’ll say it one more time here not that I have to but I want to lol. ITS IMPOSSIBLE TO BE ON [snow emoji] ON THE SHOW.

“You are miced up and producers everywhere. They literally walk you to the bathroom like you’re in kindergarten.”

He works out almost every day and is now a personal trainer

Shayne also decided to get his physique in better shape, and started working out four time per week, losing 20 pounds and gained a six pack.

He also buzzed his hair, which had grown to his shoulders, and dyed it platinum blonde, which again made him look hugely different.

Facial filler

However, hitting the gym isn’t the only thing Shayne has done to have had such a drastic transformation, as he’s also had facial filler.

After losing weight in his face from working out, Shayne decided to have some of the volume put back in with filler.

