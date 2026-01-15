The insane prices RHOBH’s Amanda Frances charges for her money making courses

She makes over $400k per month from her website

Amanda Frances has made it known on RHOBH that she’s a self made multi millionaire, and now sells courses to help other women emulate her success.

However, the prices she charges for the courses aren’t exactly cheap, so let’s run through the prices of every single course she offers, and what you get for that hefty price tag.

Mastermind Course – $47k

Yes, you read that right, we’re coming straight out of the gate with a five figure course. As described by Amanda Frances herself, as part of her course, when you pay in full I might add, you get one VIP day with Amanda.

But that’s not all, you also get access to her telegram group chat, monthly group calls, one private call with her per month and a quarterly VIP dinner. What a steal.

Money Mentality Makeover Course – $2,999 (worth $26,917)

Next up we have her Money Mentality Makeover course, which Amanda charges $2,999 for, but claims is actually worth over $26,917, according to her website.

Included in your course are the modules (worth $2,000), peer support, workbooks, some videos, energy and frequency training and the lengthy sounding, A Complete Core System to Heal Your Relationship with Money, which Amanda values at an eyewatering $15,000.

Monthly Membership – $179.99 per month

RHOBH star Amanda Frances also offers a monthly membership, which comes to $179.99 per month, making it $2,159.99 for the year. So, what do you get included for the price?

You get three to four “audio drops” per week from Amanda herself, and in her own words she’ll be “telling the truth, dropping the wisdom and reminding you who you get to be.” Whatever that means.

Amanda will also give you an “exclusive behind-the-scenes updates on my journey, real-time stories, and the lessons I’m learning along the way.”

Best Year Ever Course – $999 (worth $6,155)

This is the cheapest of Amanda’s courses, which given it’s still just under one grand is really saying something. The concept is you get seven days worth of content to set you up for your best year ever.

And instead of attempting to explain what all the days contain, I’m just going to describe it as Amanda writes it on her website, because I can’t really get my head around some of the days.

Day One: Releasing the Past. It’s done. It’s over. It’s not that last year was perfect; It’s that it’s over.

Day Two: Inventory and Improvements. Notice all you did right. See your growth. Know how far you have come. Be proud of yourself.

Day Three: Morning Vibes. My favorite morning exercise for creating my ideal life. How I get into the vibrational state that creates desired outcomes.

Day Four: The Future You. Collapse time. Become more confident, secure, and settled in the inevitability of your desired future. Discover the path to getting there.

Day Five: Evening Vibes. These journal prompts are exactly what I use at the end of a day to help me get clear, and to help me drop into deeper levels of trust.

Day Six: Clarity Vibes. We’ve released the past, we’ve forgiven ourselves, we are developing practices to support us, and now… it’s time for major clarity.

Day Seven: Be the Visionary of Your Life. Now that we have identified your ultimate, gorgeous, beautifully-designed future, it’s time to lock sh*t in.

Day Eight: Hallelujah! New Module. Freedom Vibes. It’s time to get free. Now that you’ve casted a big, big vision, let’s talk about how to support it.

Oh, and as a bonus you also get “affirmations, journal prompts and homework”, because we all know what a bonus homework is.

Self Published Course – $1,999 (worth $12,452)

Looking to write a book this year? Well, for the mere price of $1,999 RHOBH star Amanda Frances has you covered.

Included in the course are eight modules with content spanning from how to have “best selling author energy” all the way to “the big idea.”

Show The F*ck Up Course – $1,999

This course features the classic 10 module Show The F*ck Up visibility system, with some bonus content of “how to handle haters” and how to get paid by being yourself.

Sell From Your Soul Course – $1,999 (worth $17,252)

There are five modules included in this course, which also includes tips on how to layout a page, sample emails, some meditation and a whopping 21 journal prompts.

Turning Sh*t Into Gold Course – $1,999 (worth $10,850)

Yep, this is the actual name of the course, and I think I’m losing the plot a bit now.

The course is all about how to help improve your relationships and includes a manifesting love masterclass (worth $497) alongside a resilience and alchemy toolkit which Amanda has deemed to be worth an eyewatering $7,500.

For that price I hope I can genuinely turn my sh*t into gold by the end of it.

Course Creation – $1,999 (value $20k+)

If you’ve been in a state of shock about the prices being charged here, worry not as Amanda offers a course to make your own courses! Now you can be the one charging thousands of dollars!

She even gives you a benchmark for how much you could sell your course for, explaining: “Now, let’s say you did the thing… you created and launched your course, selling it to 30 students at $497 – this is a conservative and very doable number (Value: $14,910).”

I desperately need to know how much she makes herself from all these courses per year. And luckily for us she kindly revealed on her website that she currently makes more than $400k per month from the site. That’s a lot.

Money Mama Course – $1,999 (worth $15,743)

And last but not at all least is her Money Mama Course, which as you guessed it focuses around those with kids.

It comes with seven modules, and Amanda states in the course description that you’ve technically saved $10k by not having to have hired “that high-end motherhood and career coach.” So really she’s doing all of us a favour.

