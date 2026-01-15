The complete messy timeline of Jimmy and Chelsea’s relationships since Love Is Blind

Can they just get back together already?!

Jimmy and Chelsea have had a bit of a roller-coaster when it comes to both their relationship with each other and others after Love Is Blind.

So, let’s unpack the entire messy timeline between them from when filming ended to today.

November 2023 – Jimmy and Chelsea tried to rekindle their relationship after splitting on Love Is Blind

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chelsea revealed: “We tried to date for four days after, and we really tried. We tried our hardest and it just didn’t work out.

“He called me and said he realized he didn’t want a relationship. This experiment was a lot on him and it just didn’t work out.”

March 2024 – The pair were seen getting cosy together in a nightclub

According to footage taken by TMZ, Jimmy and Chelsea were spotted arriving at a club together, with Jimmy having his arm around Chelsea for most of the night. Juicy stuff.

March 2024 – Jimmy admitted he and Chelsea had become ‘super close’

Jimmy told Entertainment Weekly about how “thankful” he is that Chelsea’s in his life, saying: “I mean, a lot of the reason why I chose her in the first place is because I felt I had a best friend in her.

“After the show, she wasn’t the biggest Jimmy fan for a while, after our breakup and after our second breakup.

“We rekindled again a couple months back, before [the season came out] and it was more of, ‘I don’t want to go into this reunion cold turkey. If you don’t want to be my friend, I totally respect it.'”

He continued: “We were supposed to have an hour lunch date, and it ended up being five hours of us just catching up and talking and a reminder of why we were so close.

“And it sucks that we went that far without being friends, but we’ve both been dealing with a lot recently. I’m very thankful that she’s in my life and we have a good relationship because I’m leaning on her as much as she’s leaning on me at this point.”

May 2024 – Jimmy revealed his new girlfriend, Farrah Rose

Jimmy and Farrah were pictured together in May and attended a Netflix festival together as an official couple. She and Chelsea also followed each other on Instagram.

October 2024 – Chelsea reveals she’s in a new relationship with Tim Teeter

Chelsea hard launched her new relationship with businessman Tim Teeter. The pair met on Tinder, with Chelsea saying at the time to E! Online: “He is the most amazing person I have ever met in my entire life.

“He deals with me. I’m a lot to deal with, not for reasons you guys think. I am very independent. I like my alone time. I recharge my batteries alone. And he’s completely opposite.

“So we really just had to learn how to understand each other’s love languages. It’s been just such an amazing journey.”

However, she did allude to the fact that their relationship hadn’t been plain sailing, as the pair had previously taken a break in their relationship, revealing: “It wasn’t all dandy and roses and sunflowers and rainbows the whole time.

“I had a bit of a crisis where I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to start dating. I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to be in a serious relationship, so I wasn’t sure if it was fair to him so there was a brief moment where we were not together.”

June 2025 – Chelsea emotionally confirmed she and Tim had split up

Chelsea posted a TikTok with the caption: “How the absolute hell do you find your spark again after walking away from the man you thought you were going to marry?”

Whilst she never directly addressed the cause behind the breakup, she hinted it completely blindsided her and it doesn’t seem like it ended on good terms.

July 2025 – Jimmy and Farrah unfollowed each other and appeared to have split up

Whilst neither Jimmy or Farrah posted anything official about their split, they both deleted all their pictures together in July, alongside unfollowing each other, so all signs point towards a split.

Now I’m not saying it’s coincidental this happened one month after Chelsea’s split but…

November 2025 – Jimmy directly addressed the nature of his relationship with Chelsea

After Jimmy revealed his plans to move into the same apartment complex as Chelsea, he revealed to TMZ the exact nature of their relationship now.

He explained: “We went to a Friendsgiving together, she’s still a good friend of mine. What’s interesting with Chelsea and I, what a lot of people don’t really understand because I feel like the reunion with us never really gave people a ton of answers.

“If they were to film the reunion right after the episodes you’d get people’s real opinions of each other right? But because there’s a ten month period between filming and the show coming out, you really have a lot of time to digest and think about things and not act out of emotions.

“But then also when they started releasing our episodes, then they asked us to come back for the finale.”

Jimmy continued: “Because our season was so wildly successful, we got to see what the internet had to say and I saw the feedback she was getting online and I got bad feedback too, but hers was out of this world terrible.

“And so we just had more of a unified front of how we face things and almost trauma bonded through that.

“And so it gave us a chance to really have a fresh start as friends and we kind of just had each other’s back through that. And we’ve been close ever since.

“Stay tuned, I mean I’m single, I’m going to put myself out there to whatever opportunities come my way, I want to find someone and I’ll leave it at that.”

December 2025 – Jimmy and Chelsea went on a date together

Jimmy and Chelsea shared that they’d gone on a date together, and also did multiple TikTok lives together.

They’ve both remained very coy about whether they’re together or not, and it appears that they might just be friends for now.

