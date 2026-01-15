Inside John ‘Shrek’ McPhee’s life that’s worlds away from the glitz and glam of Erika Jayne’s

When you think of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Erika Jayne, you picture diamonds, latex, private jets and a glam squad on speed dial.

When you think of John “Shrek” McPhee… think mud, jiu-jitsu, cabins in the mountains and cheeseburgers with whiskey.

Honestly, the contrast could not be more delicious. One lives for stage lights and spotlight drama, the other prefers dirt roads and off-roading with the boys.

From Beverly Hills bougie to South Carolina grit, here’s how these two worlds couldn’t be more different… and why it’s kind of iconic.

John ‘Shrek’ McPhee spills on life in South Carolina

While Erika Jayne is serving full glam in Beverly Hills, John “Shrek” McPhee is living a totally different kind of dream, and he wouldn’t trade it for all the diamonds in Pasadena.

The former Delta Force operator (yes, that elite military unit) lives a quiet life near Fort Bragg, North Carolina, after spending years serving in the US Army’s most elite special operations group.

These days, he keeps things low-key and far from Hollywood flash. No red carpets. No glam squad. No latex catsuits.

Speaking to Megyn Kelly last year, McPhee joked about people trying to get his exact address before confirming he lives near Fort Bragg, but definitely keeps his distance from base life now. His vibe? Private, peaceful and very intentionally off the radar.

Meanwhile, Erika’s life plays out on Bravo with confessionals, feuds, lawsuits and couture.

From Vegas residencies to front-row Fashion Week seats, she’s built her brand on excess and edge. John’s brand is more about discipline, grit and staying grounded.

John loves jiu-jitsu and offroading

If Erika unwinds with glam trips to Aspen and luxury spa days, John’s idea of “self-care” looks a little more… rugged.

For fun, he trains in jiu-jitsu and spends weekends off-roading with his buddies in side-by-side vehicles. Think helmets, mud, dirt roads and zero mirrors. He and his crew head to Arizona every year to off-road in the mountains, staying in cabins near Crown King, home to the oldest bar in Arizona.

No pavement. No five-star hotels… No showers?!

John’s perfect weekend includes four-wheeling all day, eating cheeseburgers, drinking whiskey and not caring one bit about getting muddy, apparently.

He teaches people to shoot

After a legendary military career, John now spends his time teaching people how to shoot, something he says he’s especially good at. It’s not just a hobby these days, it’s a skill built from decades of elite training and real-world experience.

John spent years as a member of Delta Force, one of the most secretive and highly trained units in the US military.

Now, instead of combat missions, he focuses on training civilians and sharing his expertise in a controlled, professional environment.

Compare that to Erika Jayne, whose “career training” includes dance rehearsals, vocal sessions, and perfecting her pop persona. One is coaching tactical precision. The other is perfecting stage presence!

