Here’s everything Alexa Lemieux has been up to following her Love Is Blind divorce

She's in her healing era inside and out

The Love Is Blind universe moves fast, but Alexa Lemieux has been moving faster.

Since she and Brennon Lemieux confirmed their split, she’s been sharing little life updates that feel equal parts “real life mom” and “main character energy.”

Think: heartfelt co-parenting vibes, cozy holiday traditions, sweet daughter moments, and a very candid “I’m doing this for me” glow-up era.

If you’ve been wondering what she’s actually been posting and saying, here’s the rundown of what Alexa’s been up to lately.

Alexa and Brennon announced their split in December 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Lemieux (@itsalexalemieux)

On December 3, 2025, Alexa shared a joint statement confirming that she and Brennon had made the “difficult decision” to end their marriage.

They emphasised respect, gratitude, and, most importantly, staying devoted to their daughter as they navigate the transition.

They also asked for privacy, which… the internet famously struggles with.

She celebrated Hanukkah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Lemieux (@itsalexalemieux)

Alexa didn’t let the chaos cancel tradition.

Later in December, she posted about celebrating Hanukkah with her adorable daughter.

In an IG Reel, she shared “Safta’s famous latkes” and even wrote out a step-by-step recipe: potatoes, zucchini, onion, parsley, eggs, flour, salt… then the key move, squeezing out as much water as possible before frying so they don’t fall apart.

Cozy, nostalgic, and honestly very watchable!

Alexa gave a moment to her daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Lemieux (@itsalexalemieux)

If there’s one consistent thread, it’s that Alexa keeps circling back to motherhood.

After the split news, outlets noted her posting sweet glimpses that center her daughter, Vienna, and the idea that co-parenting is the priority.

Even in the middle of heavy life stuff, she’s still sharing those tiny, tender “this is what matters” snapshots.

She was feeling positive about 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Lemieux (@itsalexalemieux)

New year, new energy.

In early January, Alexa posted a simple but clear vibe check for what she wants next: “Onwards and upwards in 2026.”

It’s short, it’s optimistic, and it reads like she’s choosing forward motion, whether that’s emotionally, personally, or just day-to-day.

She got a breast augmentation in January 2026

Alexa also entered her “do something for me” era in the most Alexa way: with full honesty and zero apology.

She shared that she got breast implants and a lift, explaining she’d wanted the surgery since finishing breastfeeding because her breasts “never sat the same” and “hung low.”

The Netflix show alum originally planned to wait until after more kids, but said her “timeline shifted” and decided “there’s no time like the present.”

She’s getting therapy post-divorce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Lemieux (@itsalexalemieux)

And she didn’t frame the surgery as a substitute for emotional work, more like a side quest in a bigger healing storyline.

The Love Is Blind star openly referenced “healing the inside” and thanked therapy, saying she wanted to do something for herself “on the outside” too, because this is a life chapter she “didn’t necessarily think” she’d be in right now.

She also shared a very Alexa mantra: if something makes you insecure, “you do you,” and who cares what anyone else thinks.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.