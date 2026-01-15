Are Erika Jayne and her boyfriend John McPhee secretly engaged?!

Erika Jayne and her boyfriend John McPhee have been together since June, but are the pair secretly engaged?

Erika revealed that the two met seven months ago whilst Erika was backstage after performing at The Mighty Hoopla in London, and had recognised John from his podcast appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrett Andrews (@andrewsjj_judo)



She spoke about their relationship for the first time one month later, revealing on her podcast: “I met someone and we went out on two dates.

“It was really nice. Like I feel comfortable holding this person’s hand and he’s a nice man. You know, I haven’t been seen with anyone in five years. So this is a really nice person and I enjoy my time with him.”

Erika Jayne also revealed during The Daily Dish that she and John McPhee spent the holidays together, and whilst he doesn’t live near her they’re trying to spend as much time as they can together.

As for whether the pair are engaged, it seems Erika Jayne and John McPhee are taking their relationship day by day, as she revealed during a RHOBH confessional: “I don’t know where this is going, if it’s going anywhere.

“I think what I like the most about John is he’s not what you think he is at first. He’s actually quite giving and loving.

“I know what it’s like to be misunderstood and mischaracterized. So, I think we connect on that level.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess)



Their relationship was brought up during the previous episode of RHOBH, with Erika revealing last week on the RHOBH After Show whether they’re still together.

If you’re a fan of their relationship then you’re in luck as she confirmed they’re still together, saying: “Yes, I still see him, and he’s great. And I’m having a great time.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.