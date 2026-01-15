How old is Erika Jayne’s new boyfriend John ‘Shrek’ McPhee?

People are saying he's not her usual type

Erika Jayne’s love life is officially back on the menu, and RHOBH lovers are obsessed with the mystery man who’s been spotted by her side, naturally.

Enter: John “Shrek” McPhee, a nickname that sounds like a meme but belongs to someone with a seriously intense résumé.

Since those first hand-holding pics and Erika’s careful-but-cute comments about “a nice thing,” the big question has been: how old is he, and what does that mean for their dynamic?

How old is John ‘Shrek’ McPhee?

John “Shrek” McPhee is 54 years old, per TV Insider.

If you’re like “wait, who is this guy exactly?”, he’s not a random Bravo-adjacent fling.

McPhee is widely known online as “the Sheriff of Baghdad” and is a retired US Army Special Operations Sergeant Major with over 20 years of service.

That background is a big part of why his name comes with so much intrigue and why people keep mentioning his decades-long military career whenever he pops up in entertainment headlines.

Post-military, he’s stayed in the “high-security” world (including working as private security for Heidi Montag, which is how Erika has described first encountering him in the first place).

Basically… he’s got the tough-guy legend vibe and the reality TV proximity, which is catnip for pop-culture detectives.

Is there an age gap with Erika Jayne?

Plot twist! The age gap is… not really a thing this time.

Erika Jayne was born July 10, 1971, meaning she’s 54 as of January 2026, per PEOPLE.

And since multiple outlets report John McPhee is also 54, their relationship is being framed as a same-age romance, a very different look for Erika compared to her most famous relationship.

Because yes, the Tom Girardi contrast is impossible to ignore. Erika’s ex-husband, attorney Tom Girardi, was 33 years older than her, and they were married for more than two decades before she filed for divorce in November 2020.

So if you’re clocking that this new relationship feels more “equal footing” on paper, you’re not imagining it.

As for the “months of dating” part, Erika has said they’ve been together since around June 2025, after meeting backstage at one of her shows in London.

She first spoke about it publicly on the July 30, 2025 episode of her podcast Diamonds in the Rough, and she was pretty clear that she’s trying to keep it protective and private, because the spotlight can be a relationship killer.

