A full dating timeline of Erika Jayne and John ‘Shrek’ McPhee as their romance blossoms

Erika Jayne has given us glam, grit, and plenty of “wait… WHAT?” moments on RHOBH, but her newest storyline is surprisingly soft. She’s debuted a low-key romance with John “Shrek” McPhee.

If you only caught the paparazzi pics and the “still married to Tom Girardi” chatter, don’t worry… there’s more context, and it’s honestly kind of sweet.

From her clocking him in the podcast world to their very un-private LA outing, here’s how this relationship went from who?? to ohhh, okay!.

Erika spotted John McPhee on podcasts – late 2024

Before they ever crossed paths IRL, Erika has said she’d already seen John pop up in the podcast universe.

In a later recap on her Diamonds in the Rough podcast Erika said how it all began. She explained she’d seen him on “two podcasts” before meeting him in London, which made him feel familiar when they finally ran into each other.

The RHOBH star must’ve clocked John at least a year prior as he appeared on Joe Rogan’s and Shawn Ryan’s podcasts in Setptember and December 2024.

She said she “saw John on a friend’s podcast” and found him “interesting” before ever meeting him.

How they actually met in London – June 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt)

Erika has said she and John met in London at the Mighty Hoopla. He was working as Heidi Montag’s security guard, and Erika was performing.

The Mighty Hoopla ran from 31 May to 1 June 2025. Apparently, the two went to dinner and saw each other again.

Erika said she recognised John from his podcast appearances and “walked up and said hello.”

“I walked up and introduced myself… I’ve seen you on a couple of podcasts, and I’m a fan,” she added.

The two were papped together – early July 2025

Jennifer Tilly brings up the paparazzi photos of Erika Jayne and her new man John “Shrek” McPhee. Dorit says, “what stood out most in those pictures was the fact that Erika had not a stitch of makeup. She was dressed totally down, and the guy was wearing crocs.” 😭😂 #rhobh pic.twitter.com/8ok3bI4ITp — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) January 5, 2026

Early July 2025 is when the timeline really goes from “maybe” to “okay, that’s definitely hand-holding.”

Erika and John were photographed out in Los Angeles looking super casual, very ‘errands, but make it romantic’. Page Six reported the sighting as her divorce from Tom Girardi continued to stall, adding extra intrigue.

Those photos quickly kicked off the usual internet spiral: Who is he? How did they meet? Is this Erika’s first real public relationship since filing for divorce in 2020?… Pretty much, yes, at least in a “confirmed and photographed” way.

Erika revealed they’d been on two dates – late July 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Ts In A Pod (@two.ts.inapod)

At the end of July 2025, Erika finally addressed it herself because once the pics are out, the press tour basically starts whether you like it or not.

On the July 30 episode of her podcast Diamonds in the Rough with Teddi Mellencamp, she said she’d met someone, they’d gone on two dates, and then they went for a manicure-pedicure… aka the most Housewives-coded date possible.

She also made it clear she thought it was private at the time, so the pap moment felt like her “nice, private thing” getting snatched away. Relatable… if your private thing is holding hands with a man nicknamed Shrek outside a nail salon.

Erika and John wandered through Korea Town, and she said they were unaware any photos were taken. She divulged: “I felt comfortable holding this person’s hand. This is a really nice person and I enjoy my time with him.”

The manicure-pedicure snap would be Erika and John’s third date, going off what she’s said publcily.

Teddi also asked: “Have you seen him since the manicure?” and Erika replied: “Yeah.”

Erika hints it’s getting more serious – October 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess)

Back in July, Erika said she was having a nice time with John, but still described him as a “friend.”

By October 2025, the RHOBH star was sounding genuinely happy.

She shared on the October 12 episode of Diamonds in the Rough that she and John travelled together, describing dates, dinners, holding hands, and wandering around “the old city of Panama.”

“My life is really nice, I was in Panama last week…” she explained. “It was probably one of the best trips I have ever had in my entire life, John took me there.”

The two got stem cell treatments together, and Erika added that they were “able to be” and were “really happy there.”

It’s giving very “new chapter” energy.

