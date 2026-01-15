Rob opens up about ‘dark place’ after not being told why he was murdered on The Traitors

He was really affected about being second to go

Rob Cesternino is opening up about a “dark place” he went to mentally after he was murdered on The Traitors US. He revealed that he was never told the reason behind why he was second to get killed, which led to him “having a hard time when it first happened.”

He told RHAP: “I go into the room and I get the letter and I’m like, ‘I don’t understand.’ I didn’t understand on a couple of different levels: how it happened, where I’m like, I knew what they were doing. I didn’t do the conga line, how is it murder in plain sight?”

Rob explained how they “don’t tell you” why a faithful gets murdered, which led to him going to “a little bit of a dark place for a few days”. After it happened, the former Survivor star was just focused on wanting to get home, as he wanted to see his supportive wife, Nicole.

Rob said: “Nicole did everything in her power to make me feel as appreciated and welcomed as humanly possible. I was just like, ‘I can’t believe it’s over. I’m here, like everyone’s going to get all of these friendships, and I’m out? Like, this sucks.'”

“I’m so p***ed, I can’t believe this is how it worked out because I really felt like I’m not super woo-woo. I felt like I was going to go out there and this was all going to go my way. The universe was conspiring in my favour, this was the perfect story,” Rob added.

He noted how, although he didn’t get cast for Survivor 50, he was at least on The Traitors US, and it was “going to be great, and then, all of a sudden, I was gone.” Rob continued: “It just doesn’t make sense, I showed my light, I played a bad hand as good as I could have.”

