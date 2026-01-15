Julie Theis is embroiled in legal drama with Justin and Hailey Bieber, but who is she?

In documents obtained by TMZ, the couple sent a cease and desist letter to Julie, claiming she made “outrageous false, fabricated, and defamatory statements” about Hailey’s marriage to Justin Bieber.

The letter states: “Your conduct is wrongful, highly damaging, actionable, and exposes you to substantial liability. We demand that you immediately cease and desist from this wrongful and tortious conduct, and remove the videos.”

In a statement to TMZ, Julie responded, saying: “It’s extremely elitist to try to silence opinions just because you disagree. Disagreement is not defamation.”

Who actually is Julie Theis?

Before her legal issues with Justin and Hailey Bieber, Julie Theis actually appeared and won season one of The Trust: A Game of Greed on Netflix, and ended up taking home $63k in prize money.

According to her Instagram page she has a Master of Science Degree in Psychology, and was called out during her time on the reality show for being manipulative.

Julie has also had some varied relationships herself, as she broke up with Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen last year, describing their split as a “nightmare.”

The pair announced their split in May 2025, with Shayne sharing on his story: “Julie and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“I hate that I even have to make this post but that’s the reality of the world I live in. I won’t be speaking on this any further. I’ve learned that sharing details about personal matters rarely helps anyone.”

Julie then addressed their split, describing Shayne as her “best friend” and saying their relationship ended because of “deep wounds.”

She explained: “We had a very genuine love. It’s hurt me seeing the comments where people are debating who loved who less, truly that is my best friend. We only had genuine intentions for each other.

“We would not have ever moved in and got our dream house that we picked out specifically for us, for our little family, if that wasn’t true. This, what is happening here, in my worst nightmare.”

She continued: “In my opinion, which I’m allowed to have, why things ended was deep, deep wounds that existed far before our relationship even started. That’s something we went into our relationship and we knew, and to be honest we didn’t care because we loved each other so much.”

Julie added: “It’s really hard losing each other, and I will tell you this we are both extremely, extremely heartbroken. Both Shayne and I are flawed people but we always both showed up and really tried.”

