Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Hailey Bieber “reposted” a TikTok over the weekend, brutally tearing apart her and Justin’s relationship – and now she’s addressed it.

The couple have been together for the past seven years and have an 18-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber. Still, people continue to be very critical of their relationship.

TikTok account @bdr3391, which posts pop culture analysis videos, shared a hot take analysing Justin and Hailey’s relationship. The video, which now has 3.4 million views, went viral over the weekend.

“Most long-term relationships that we romanticise and congratulate only work because the woman is a tolerant co-dependent,” the TikTok creator said.

“When I say tolerant, I mean she tolerates mediocrity, abuse, doing the majority of domestic and emotional labour, in exchange for being in a relationship. And that is a contract I am opting out of.”

She continued: “There is no better example of this than Hailey and Justin Bieber. People wonder how this relationship is still lasting, it is because Hailey is a tolerant, co-dependent woman. Hailey will never leave Justin, she is a stayer.”

She then goes on to compare their relationship to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s relationship, which had its problematic issues that they both stuck through.

The Tab can confirm that as of 10th January, this video was in the Repost section of Hailey’s TikTok account. It has since been removed.

On the same day, Hailey addressed the alleged repost in an Instagram Story.

“Hey,” Hailey said. “I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship. Have a beautiful Saturday!”

She’s previously called out people who scrutinise every aspect of her relationship in an interview with Vogue.

“Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve [stopped] already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these bitches are going to be mad.”