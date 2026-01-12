The Tab

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

She’s now denying it ever happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Hailey Bieber “reposted” a TikTok over the weekend, brutally tearing apart her and Justin’s relationship – and now she’s addressed it.

The couple have been together for the past seven years and have an 18-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber. Still, people continue to be very critical of their relationship.

TikTok account @bdr3391, which posts pop culture analysis videos, shared a hot take analysing Justin and Hailey’s relationship. The video, which now has 3.4 million views, went viral over the weekend.

“Most long-term relationships that we romanticise and congratulate only work because the woman is a tolerant co-dependent,” the TikTok creator said.

@bdr3391

Replying to@trippiiausI have more to say on my theory of the tolerant codependent woman#decenteringmen#psychology#fyp#capcut

♬ original sound – bdr

“When I say tolerant, I mean she tolerates mediocrity, abuse, doing the majority of domestic and emotional labour, in exchange for being in a relationship. And that is a contract I am opting out of.”

She continued: “There is no better example of this than Hailey and Justin Bieber. People wonder how this relationship is still lasting, it is because Hailey is a tolerant, co-dependent woman. Hailey will never leave Justin, she is a stayer.”

She then goes on to compare their relationship to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s relationship, which had its problematic issues that they both stuck through.

The Tab can confirm that as of 10th January, this video was in the Repost section of Hailey’s TikTok account. It has since been removed.

On the same day, Hailey addressed the alleged repost in an Instagram Story.

via Instagram

“Hey,” Hailey said. “I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship. Have a beautiful Saturday!”

She’s previously called out people who scrutinise every aspect of her relationship in an interview with Vogue.

“Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve [stopped] already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these bitches are going to be mad.”

Featured image via @haileybieber on Instagram/@bdr3391 on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered

