People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

2 hours ago

Leonardo DiCaprio was at the Golden Globes last night, and people have worked out what he was saying in the viral unaired moment that happened during the ad break.

The 51-year-old attended the Golden Globes, as he was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for his role in One Battle After Another. Although he lost the award to Timothée Chalamet, he didn’t let that stop him from having a good time.

In a hilarious video going around this morning, Leonardo was seen having a very lively conversation with someone off-camera.

“Something has activated Leonardo DiCaprio during this commercial break,” a tweet sharing the video said.

Something has activated Leonardo DiCaprio during this commercial break pic.twitter.com/TWPf1S9OMw — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2026

There’s no sound in the clip, but people think they’ve worked out what the actor is saying.

“He said: ‘I was watching you with the K pop thing, you were like, who’s that, is that, Oh, K pop’,” one person theorised.

Leonardo could be talking about Netflix’s huge film Kpop Demon Hunters, which won the award for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song. Songwriters EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick and Lee Hee-joon accepted the award – so maybe Leonardo was talking to one of them.

Later on, he got dragged by comedian Nikki Glaser, who was roasting celebrities the whole night.

“What a career you’ve had,” she said. “Countless iconic performances, you’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish that all before your girlfriend turned 30.”

She continued: “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke. It’s cheap. I tried not to, but, like, we don’t know anything else about you, man. There’s nothing else. Open up! I’m serious! I looked! I searched! The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favourite food still ‘Pasta, pasta and more pasta?'”