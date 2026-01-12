A solid ten seconds of Snoop Dogg’s Golden Globes speech was censored, so here’s what he said

He had to take a step back

During Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, a comment from Snoop Dogg was censored because it broke a couple of broadcasting rules.

Snoop Dogg was presenting the award for Best Podcast at the Golden Globes, which went to Amy Poehler for her celebrity gossip podcast, Good Hang.

“I need y’all to loosen up a little bit. This is the double-G’s, the double-G’s, it’s the Golden Globes, and you’re with the D-O-double-G,” Snoop said as he presented the award. “So, make sure you enjoy yourself, don’t be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!”

Continuing, he joked that podcasts had put him out of business because “before podcasts, I was what y’all would listen to driving around in your cars.”

“To you podcasters, you better hope I don’t get in that game,” he laughed. “Shout-out to the Golden Globes for putting the podcast category in this awards show. And shout-out to all of the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is…”

Snoop Dogg was briefly censored during the Golden Globes broadcast after saying “I'm high as a motherfucker right now. Y'all had me here too damn long” Here is the uncensored version.

It was here that Snoop began to chuckle, stepping back from the microphone to compose himself. Considering Snoop’s reputation for a certain substance, you can already guess where this is going.

In a moment that was censored to those watching at home, he said: “I’m high as a motherf**ker right now. Y’all had me here too damn long.”

The crowd went nuts, and so did Twitter.

“That’s like censoring Bob Ross for painting happy little trees,” one person pointed out.

Another joked: “How u still getting high after smoking ganja for 90 years? #QuestionsThatNeedFentswers.”

“Look, man, if you get Snoop Dogg to announce something on stage, you’re gonna get Snoop Dogg and no one else. I don’t know how people don’t expect this by now,” someone else wrote.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t the only person censored at the Golden Globes

As many people pointed out on Twitter, if you invite Snoop Dogg to present an award at the Golden Globes, you best believe he’s going to be blitzed. Still, the reference to cannabis and the word “motherf*cker” got a solid ten seconds of his speech bleeped out – he wasn’t even the only one.

Throughout the night, the people in charge of the censorship really earned their salary. Teyana Taylor and Erin Doherty were also censored for dropping f-bombs in front of millions.

