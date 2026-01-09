Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

2 hours ago

Oscars are often viewed as the pinnacle of achievement in the acting world, but one-time winner Russell Crowe ain’t bothered about adding to his trophy collection.

Russell Crowe was born in New Zealand – home of stunning landscapes, the Kiwi branch of LeoVegas’ online casino, The Lord of the Rings, sheep, and wine. Much like the exports from New Zealand, Russell Crowe’s body of work is iconic. There are almost too many belters to count, from Gladiator to A Beautiful Mind and Man of Steel to Les Misérables.

You’d think he’d want to add to his trophy collection, which already includes 16 Critics’ Choice Awards and two Golden Globes, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Russell Crowe ain’t fussed about Oscars

During the Zurich Film Festival, the New Zealand-born actor was interviewed by festival director Christian Jungen, who predicted that he would receive another Oscar nomination for playing the Nazi politician and general Hermann Göring in Nuremberg. The film, which is directed by The Amazing Spider-Man’s James Vanderbilt, is about the lead-up to the Nuremberg trials, when the UK, France, the Soviet Union, and the United States put the leaders of the Nazi party on trial for war crimes.

Starring Rami Malek, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O’Brien, Colin Hanks, Wrenn Schmidt, Lydia Peckham, Richard E. Grant, and Michael Shannon, Nuremberg follows Rami Malek’s character as he attempts to investigate the mental status of the Nazi war criminals in preparation for the trial. It got an impressive 71 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, in part due to Russell Crowe’s performance, so it’s no surprise that Christian prophesied an Oscar nomination.

“My life is so good right now – so good – because nobody really gives that much of a shit. But I still appreciate the work,” Russell responded at the festival as he picked up his lifetime achievement award.

Though Christian seemed steadfast in his belief that another Academy Award was coming, Russell firmly stated: “I have one [Oscar], who needs two?”

He further opened up on those feelings on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, telling the hosts: “I’ve got, over time, three in a row Oscar nominations, but I haven’t received one for 23 years, so I think I’m pretty outside of that mix these days.

“It’s a popularity contest now, it’s not really about quality. I don’t really seek anybody in Los Angeles’ approval, I couldn’t give a shit.

“With this one, they asked me to do all the Q&As for the Academy, and I just said ‘No, I don’t think so.’ My private little joke is that ‘the last one you gave me kind of screwed up my life for a few years, so I don’t really [want it].”

Ultimately, Russell Crowe just wants to get the job done and chill out. Preach! Outside of his work, he’s got a girlfriend, two kids, and several businesses, so I think it’s reasonable to say that he’s got other things to focus on.

“Everything’s good at the moment, I’m employable, and I’m enjoying myself, so I don’t really need all of that extra palaver,” he added.

As we know, Russell Crowe has received three Oscar nominations throughout his career. The first came in 1999 for his role in The Insider, with the Best Actor award inevitably going to Roberto Benigni for Life Is Beautiful. His second nomination for Best Actor, and the one he had walked away with, was for 2000’s iconic film Gladiator. His third and final nomination was in 2001 for A Beautiful Mind, but that went to Denzel Washington for his role in Training Day.

He might not be bothered about getting an Oscar nomination for Nuremberg, but that’s out of his hands. Roll on March 2, when The Oscars will once again enthral us.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock