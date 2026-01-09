Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

So, the Beckham feud didn’t start with Brooklyn blocking his family, as it turns out, he’d already sent a legal notice to his parents months earlier.

For months, tensions had been building between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The feud had already seen Brooklyn miss David’s 50th birthday celebrations, skip family holidays, stay silent on his dad’s knighthood, and spend Christmas in the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz’s family instead.

There were also rumours that David and Victoria had unfollowed their son on Instagram. However, Cruz Beckham quickly shut that down, revealing that Brooklyn had actually blocked the family.

Now, months before Cruz publicly revealed that he, David and Victoria had all been blocked, Brooklyn had reportedly sent his parents a legal letter asking for strict boundaries.

Brooklyn reportedly told his parents to only contact him through lawyers

Brooklyn is said to have sent David and Victoria a legal letter towards the end of last summer.

The “desist” letter reportedly warned his parents that any communication should now go through lawyers only. It also asked them not to tag him or reference him on social media.

One source told The Sun, “The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately not publicly.”

The same source stressed that the move was not intended as a threat. They added, “To be clear, this was a request via lawyers, not a direct legal threat.”

Brooklyn felt his wishes were being ignored

Despite the letter, David and Victoria continued to interact with Brooklyn’s social media posts, something he reportedly found upsetting. According to the source, Brooklyn felt his parents were not respecting his request for privacy.

They said, “He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately.”

That frustration is said to have built up over several weeks. The situation reportedly came to a head after Brooklyn shared a video of himself cooking chicken on Instagram. Victoria liked the post, which was a breach of the legal letter.

The source explained, “A breach of the legal letter was the reason why Brooklyn blocked his parents online after mum Victoria ‘liked’ a roast chicken video he shared.”

Within 48 hours, Brooklyn had blocked his immediate family on Instagram, something Cruz later confirmed publicly.

David and Victoria were left ‘bemused and devastated’

The legal letter and subsequent blocking are said to have left David and Victoria shocked.

The source said, “They of course feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part, only concern.”

They added, “For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care. After this letter, they had no other physical means of reaching out to him so what were they to do?”

While Brooklyn blocked his parents and siblings, he is said to have stayed in contact with other relatives. He reportedly speaks regularly to both sets of grandparents, Ted and Sandra Beckham, and Tony and Jackie Adams, through phone calls and texts.

The source said, “Brooklyn absolutely adores them, and knows how much pain this is causing everyone. So he has reached out in his own time. But tried to keep it low-key so as not to drag them into it.”

Now, any reconciliation will have to be private

David and Victoria have reportedly sent messages suggesting a private reconciliation away from the public eye. However, it remains unclear whether Brooklyn has seen or responded to those messages.

As the source summed it up, “If there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes and must be done privately.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via David Fisher/Shutterstock.