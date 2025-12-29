The Tab
Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

The Beckham family feud has been one of the biggest celebrity stories of 2025, with eldest son Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria, keeping everyone guessing about what’s really going on. While the family have tried to carry on with their lives, social media posts, videos, and public appearances have been full of subtle, and sometimes not-so-subtle, digs.

Here’s every dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other since the feud began.

Brooklyn publicly chose Nicola in a loved-up post

In May, Brooklyn Beckham appeared to take a subtle dig at his parents when he shared a video of himself with Nicola on Instagram and Facebook.

Alongside the clip, he wrote, “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby.”

The wording was definitely confusing, as it came right in the middle of growing rumours about the family feud.

Cruz, Brooklyn’s younger brother, appeared to respond with his own Instagram story. He shared a photo featuring his whole family except Brooklyn. Many saw this as a clear indication of where he stood.

Cruz and Romeo reportedly mocked Nicola online

Earlier this year, Romeo shared a series of photos on Instagram, with Cruz commenting, “So beautiful Romeo.” Cruz then followed up with several laughing emojis.

According to Metro, people pointed out the similarity to a comment Nicola had made just two days earlier, when she wrote, “So beautiful mia” on a post by model Mia Regan.

While neither Cruz nor Romeo addressed the speculation, the timing led to claims that the comment was a subtle dig aimed at their sister-in-law.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal caused upset

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by STELLAR (@stellarmagazine)

In August, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows, but neither David nor Victoria were invited. Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, officiated the ceremony. A source told The Sun that seeing Nelson in such a central role was “the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria,” and even Brooklyn’s grandparents were reportedly upset.

Brooklyn covered up a tattoo dedicated to Victoria

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn used to have a tattoo for his mother reading “mama’s boy.” This year, he covered it with a sketch of Nicola’s wedding bouquet. Metro reported that insiders saw this as a clear sign of him distancing himself from Victoria.

Brooklyn blocked his entire family on Instagram

Just before Christmas 2025, Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents and his younger sister Harper on Instagram. His brother Cruz clarified in an Instagram post, “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I”.

Brooklyn shared a pointed Christmas post

Brooklyn and Nicola spent Christmas in Florida with her parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz. He shared a photo holding Nicola’s hand with the caption, “My everything.” According to the Daily Mirror, the post was seen as a subtle dig directed at his parents, who were celebrating the holiday in the Cotswolds without him.

Brooklyn followed it up with a cryptic TikTok

On the same day, Brooklyn posted a TikTok on his Cloud23 hot sauce account. The clip showed him walking through a street with Lady Gaga’s Telephone playing, while text on screen read, “Sorry, I cannot hear you, I’m kinda busy.” The Daily Mirror reported that this was interpreted as another dig at David and Victoria.

Victoria and David responded with a festive message

Victoria and David posted a video dancing to Guilty by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb. She captioned it, “David and Victoria giving their very best Barry and Barbra on Christmas Day xxx kisses from us both xx @davidbeckham”. The lyrics, “We’ve got nothing to be sorry for” were widely seen as a cheeky response to Brooklyn’s posts.

Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer it

